The Sacramento Kings lost a thriller to Milwaukee on Wednesday night, and while losing a game is always tough when you’re gunning for a playoff spot, the potential existed that falling to the Bucks wasn’t going to be the biggest loss they suffered on the evening. Promising rookie big man Marvin Bagley III ran into a screen by Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon, then fell to the ground and held his left knee before getting assisted to the locker room.

Athletic players suffering serious knee injuries is a big deal, and seeing as how Bagley’s career is just starting, this had the potential to be a huge setback before his rookie year even came to an end. The good news was Bagley’s initial diagnosis was a knee sprain, something that was confirmed after an MRI on Thursday.

Sacramento released a statement regarding their young big man, with an update on when we can potentially see him again.