Getty Image

If not for the presence of Oklahoma guard Trae Young (and, to a lesser extent, Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton), Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III would have a real case as the best first-year player in the world of college basketball. The talented big man is averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on a top-five team in the nation and that would normally be a fantastic recipe for, at a minimum, Freshman of the Year honors in the sport.

However, Bagley III’s season has taken a bit of a strange turn and, on Wednesday evening, he will miss his fourth consecutive game with what the Duke program is calling a “mild right knee sprain.”