Getty Image
DimeMag

Marvin Bagley Will Miss The NBA’s Bubble With A Foot Injury

by: Twitter

The Sacramento Kings will be jockeying for playoff position when the NBA begins seeding games in Orlando in late July. However, the Kings have been battling roster issues as competition nears and, on Monday, the team announced that former No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III suffered a right injury during a practice. That issue required an MRI and further examination revealed an injury that will sideline the second-year big man for the entirety of Sacramento’s stay in the bubble.

In short, this is unfortunate for both player and team. The Kings don’t have overwhelming depth in the frontcourt and, considering the team’s position in the standings, Sacramento has virtually no margin for error as games begin.

For Bagley, the 2019-20 campaign is essentially a lost season, as the former Duke star appeared in only 13 games as a result of injury issues. Bagley did average 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game when he was able to play, but he wasn’t terribly efficient and the Kings have interesting roster-building concerns as they continue to evaluate what he can bring to the table.

If nothing else, it would have been informative to see Bagley on the floor in a high-intensity environment, and the Kings will lose out on valuable evaluation time as a result. In the grand scheme, though, Bagley’s health is of greater concern than anything that could have taken place in Orlando for the 21-year-old, and the next time he will be on the floor in a competitive environment will be during the 2020-21 season.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Amy Baldwin Of ‘Shameless Sex’ On Connection During Quarantine And Owning Your Sexuality
by: FacebookTwitter
×