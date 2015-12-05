Raptors GM Masai Ujiri Says The Key To Success Against The Warriors Is ‘Pray To God’

USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been an unstoppable force so far this season, imposing their will on every team that has had the misfortune of crossing their path and leaving a General-Sherman-like trail of scorched earth behind them everywhere they go. Steph Curry and his clan strike fear in the hearts of their opponents, whether that opponent is on the court, sitting at the end of the bench, or looking on from the bird’s eye view of an executive suite box.

Next up, the Warriors juggernaut is rolling into Toronto on Saturday afternoon for a matinee matchup against the Raptors, who will try as many others have tried, unsuccessfully so far, to halt Golden State’s historic win streak at an even 20 consecutive games. That’s a lot easier said than done, as everyone across the organization fully comprehends, especially GM Masai Ujiri.

Asked @Raptors GM Masai Ujiri the key to having success against Golden State: “Pray to God.” — Jim Rome (@jimrome) December 4, 2015

The good news is that the Raptors are playing well so far this season. They’re 12-8, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference, and their point guard Kyle Lowry is playing like an (albeit fringe) MVP candidate. What’s more, Toronto gave the Warriors one of their biggest scares of the season on November 17 when Golden State just narrowly eked out a 115-110 win.

The Raptors are a top 10 team both defensively and offensively, but it’s going to require a full 48-minute effort on both ends of the floor if they want any chance of upsetting the Warriors. The margin for error will be razor-thin.