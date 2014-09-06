Mason Plumlee Finishes Tip-Dunk Up, Over Gustavo Ayon In Team USA Win

It didn’t count, but who cares? During the final minutes of Team USA’s 86-63 win over Mexico in the FIBA World Cup’s Round of 16, Mason Plumlee completed what would have been the dunk of the tournament for the Americans – if Andre Drummond hadn’t committed an offensive foul by shoving Gustavo Ayon.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Wow.
There’s been a cavalcade of awesome finishes by the United States in the World Cup, but we think this one takes the cake.
(Vines via NBA/NFL ALL ACCESS and gifdsports)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With