Mason Plumlee Finishes Tip-Dunk Up, Over Gustavo Ayon In Team USA Win

#Video
09.06.14 4 years ago

It didn’t count, but who cares? During the final minutes of Team USA’s 86-63 win over Mexico in the FIBA World Cup’s Round of 16, Mason Plumlee completed what would have been the dunk of the tournament for the Americans – if Andre Drummond hadn’t committed an offensive foul by shoving Gustavo Ayon.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Wow.

There’s been a cavalcade of awesome finishes by the United States in the World Cup, but we think this one takes the cake.

(Vines via NBA/NFL ALL ACCESS and gifdsports)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSFIBA World CupMason PlumleeTEAM USAvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP