Mason Plumlee Finishes Tip-Dunk Up, Over Gustavo Ayon In Team USA Win

It didn’t count, but who cares? During the final minutes of Team USA’s 86-63 win over Mexico in the FIBA World Cup’s Round of 16, Mason Plumlee completed what would have been the dunk of the tournament for the Americans – if Andre Drummond hadn’t committed an offensive foul by shoving Gustavo Ayon.

Wow.

There’s been a cavalcade of awesome finishes by the United States in the World Cup, but we think this one takes the cake.

(Vines via NBA/NFL ALL ACCESS and gifdsports)

What do you think?

