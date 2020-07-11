The Philadelphia 76ers, one can argue, is the single-most interesting team entering the NBA’s bubble league in Orlando. The team is healthy, which hasn’t always been the case this season, and if they can iron out some of the wrinkles that emerged a little more frequently than you’d like, they have legitimate aspirations of winning a championship under such incredibly unique circumstances.

It also helps that basketball fans are going to get a unique look at life in the bubble thanks to a member of the Sixers’ roster. Rookie wing Matisse Thybulle posted a video on Saturday afternoon showing his journey from Philly down to the bubble, along with what life is like for an NBA player in Orlando.

Thybulle tweeted out that this isn’t some project being put together by members of Philly’s communications team or anything like that. The No. 20 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft tweeted that he shot and edited the entire video himself — which, if I may be honest, makes the way he used Mase’s “Welcome Back” around the 2:11 mark all the more impressive.

Just launched a new @youtube! Episode 1 of my new #NBABubble series called #WelcomeToTheBubble just dropped. I shot and edited the entire thing. More episodes coming soon. https://t.co/RL6MI25HWo pic.twitter.com/uElXMh7rVI — Matisse Thybulle (@MatisseThybulle) July 11, 2020

A quick Google search indicates that Thybulle majored in communications during his time at the University of Washington, so it stands to reason he cut his teeth making videos while he was in school. Regardless, we’re excited to see how this all turns out, if only because we’d enjoy frequent updates on how the food is in the bubble.