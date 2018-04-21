Getty Image

Marijuana use, for both medicinal and recreational purposes, has gained significant traction in recent years and has subsequently shed much of the stigma that previously surrounded it. It is now legal in 10 U.S. states, as well as the District of Columbia, and has been decriminalized in different ways elsewhere.

However, not everyone is on board yet. Marijuana is still among the banned substances in professional sports, despite growing research that suggest numerous health benefits, among them its potential as a pain-management alternative to the highly addictive pharmaceutical narcotics that have led to the opioid crisis in America.

Friday marked the 4/20 holiday for marijuana enthusiasts, and a handful of former NBA players took the opportunity to host a roundtable discussion on why they believe the NBA should it embrace it. Matt Barnes, Al Harrington, Kenyon Martin, and Cuttino Mobley joined Bleacher Report to film that discussion (and smoke session).