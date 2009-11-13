Matty D’s Top 25 College Basketball Preview (1: Kansas)

That’s right, the college hoops season is here and you know what that means: it’s time to unleash the mother effing fury! For the past seven months, I’ve been bottling up a vicious mixture of excitement and rage, just waiting for the moment to release my emotions onto the rest of the world. Well that time has come. Your boy Matty D is back to give you a look at the top teams in the country and to separate the champs from the chumps.

This entire week, I’ll be counting down the final five of my top 25 teams in the country and giving you a breakdown of each team so that you too can be prepared for this upcoming season. Chances are I’m going to say some things you don’t like, and chances are I’m going to say some things you may not necessarily believe, but trust me, I will give you my honest opinion every single step of the way.

So, I apologize in advance if I hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the guy who told one of our writers this weekend that Maryland was a lock to win the ACC. Dude, drugs are bad! As much as it may suck, if I don’t hurt people’s feelings, then I’m not speaking the truth. Unfortunately winning isn’t for everyone and the sooner you figure this out, the better off you’ll be.

1. Kansas

Flat out, this team is stacked. They return virtually every single player from last year’s Sweet 16 team and add three 5-star recruits in Xavier Henry, Thomas Robinson and Elijah Johnson. Brady Morningstar‘s first semester suspension for being arrested on suspicion of DWI is a complete non-issue. Truthfully, it was only a matter of time before he was relegated to a bench role in favor of Henry, so expect more drinking from Morningstar. On the other hand, Tyshawn Taylor‘s off-season issues are a bit more concerning. The sophomore guard, who used the U19 World Championships as his springboard to national spotlight, leading the team in scoring, assists and steals, recently dislocated his thumb in a fight. Seeing as though this type of behavior is not indicative of former St. Anthony’s players, I’d be willing to bet that this was a one-time issue. As a matter of fact, as you read this, there’s a good chance that Taylor is running around Lawrence carrying a brick above his head as a punishment from Bill Self via Coach Hurley. Did I mention All-American PG Sherron Collins and Cole Aldrich are back? Kansas will win the National Championship this season. Take it to the bank!

