Matty D’s Top 25 College Basketball Preview (3: North Carolina)

That’s right, the college hoops season is here and you know what that means: it’s time to unleash the mother effing fury! For the past seven months, I’ve been bottling up a vicious mixture of excitement and rage, just waiting for the moment to release my emotions onto the rest of the world. Well that time has come. Your boy Matty D is back to give you a look at the top teams in the country and to separate the champs from the chumps.

This entire week, I’ll be counting down the final five of my top 25 teams in the country and giving you a breakdown of each team so that you too can be prepared for this upcoming season. Chances are I’m going to say some things you don’t like, and chances are I’m going to say some things you may not necessarily believe, but trust me, I will give you my honest opinion every single step of the way.

So, I apologize in advance if I hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the guy who told one of our writers this weekend that Maryland was a lock to win the ACC. Dude, drugs are bad! As much as it may suck, if I don’t hurt people’s feelings, then I’m not speaking the truth. Unfortunately winning isn’t for everyone and the sooner you figure this out, the better off you’ll be.

3. North Carolina

Don’t sleep on the Defending National Champs. The Tar Heels lost starters Lawson, Hansborough, Ellington and Green to the NBA, but that won’t stop them from being in the mix for another title and the reason is this. Roy Williams recruits teams, not players. While many other teams are busy trying to land as many top ranked players as possible (see Kentucky & Memphis), Williams is recruiting the players that give him the best chance to win. Ed Davis, Deon Thompson and Larry Drew were all important to last year’s success, but they were overshadowed by the bigger names. The 2009-10 season is their turn to write a page in the UNC history books. The return of injured players Marcus Ginyard and Tyler Zeller, and the addition of Dexter Strickland and the Wear brothers make this team very dangerous. Roy Williams has a legitimate shot at another National Championship with this squad.

