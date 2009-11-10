Matty D’s Top 25 College Basketball Preview (4: Michigan State)

That’s right, the college hoops season is here and you know what that means: it’s time to unleash the mother effing fury! For the past seven months, I’ve been bottling up a vicious mixture of excitement and rage, just waiting for the moment to release my emotions onto the rest of the world. Well that time has come. Your boy Matty D is back to give you a look at the top teams in the country and to separate the champs from the chumps.

This entire week, I’ll be counting down the final five of my top 25 teams in the country and giving you a breakdown of each team so that you too can be prepared for this upcoming season. Chances are I’m going to say some things you don’t like, and chances are I’m going to say some things you may not necessarily believe, but trust me, I will give you my honest opinion every single step of the way.

So, I apologize in advance if I hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the guy who told one of our writers this weekend that Maryland was a lock to win the ACC. Dude, drugs are bad! As much as it may suck, if I don’t hurt people’s feelings, then I’m not speaking the truth. Unfortunately winning isn’t for everyone and the sooner you figure this out, the better off you’ll be.

4. Michigan State

While most people may look at the Spartans run to the NCAA Championship last season as a classic case of a team getting hot at the right time, I think they were simply a quality team that was overlooked by many people, including myself. I know they got their bags kicked in by UNC in the big game, but they did take down three teams (Kansas, Louisville and UConn) who everyone all thought had a legit shot of winning the whole thing. When it comes down to it, Kalin Lucas is a problem and Tom Izzo is probably the most underrated coach in college basketball. Everyone knows that come tourney time, nothing is more important than a point guard and good coaching. I would have them ranked higher but, as much as it pains me to say it, the Big Ten is a very good conference this year and those teams are going to beat up on each other all season long. Similar to the teams of the Big East last year, they may not have much left in the tank when the tournament rolls around.

