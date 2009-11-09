Matty D’s Top 25 College Basketball Preview (5: Villanova)

That’s right, the college hoops season is here and you know what that means: it’s time to unleash the mother effing fury! For the past seven months, I’ve been bottling up a vicious mixture of excitement and rage, just waiting for the moment to release my emotions onto the rest of the world. Well that time has come. Your boy Matty D is back to give you a look at the top teams in the country and to separate the champs from the chumps.

This entire week, I’ll be counting down the final five of my top 25 teams in the country and giving you a breakdown of each team so that you too can be prepared for this upcoming season. Chances are I’m going to say some things you don’t like, and chances are I’m going to say some things you may not necessarily believe, but trust me, I will give you my honest opinion every single step of the way.

So, I apologize in advance if I hurt anyone’s feelings, especially the guy who told one of our writers this weekend that Maryland was a lock to win the ACC. Dude, drugs are bad! As much as it may suck, if I don’t hurt people’s feelings, then I’m not speaking the truth. Unfortunately winning isn’t for everyone and the sooner you figure this out, the better off you’ll be.

5. Villanova

Fresh off of a Final Four appearance last year, Villanova is a preseason favorite to win the Big East and get back to the Final Four. If you find yourself on a court with the Wildcats you better be ready to run. They are ultra quick and will run and run and run until you can’t run anymore. With the exception of the insanely overrated Corey Stokes, this team is built for success. These guys do not play games. Scottie Reynolds will smack you across the face with a 40 spot and kiss your girlfriend on the way out of the gym! Corey Fisher is simply frightening in the open court and is guaranteed to get to the basket and finish, one way or another. To top it off, the Cats had one of the top recruiting classes in the country, landing Mouphtaou Yarou, Dominic Cheek, Malik Wayns and Isaiah Armwood. Look for Yarou and Cheek to be involved early and often as Villanova and Coach Jay Wright‘s top-notch suit game make the rest of the country fear matching up against them.

