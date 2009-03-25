This Guy Is Talking Reckless

With 12 games left on the docket for most squads, the Lakers are pretty much guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the West. (They’re up 10 games on the second-seeded Spurs right now.) On the other side of the playoff picture, Dallas is currently in the eight-spot, but could very well end up finishing anywhere from four to nine (all of those teams in those spots are within five-and-a-half games of each other). Mavs’ backup C Ryan Hollins doesn’t want his squad making any moves – he likes Dallas’ playoff draw if they finish eighth.
That’s because Hollins has a gameplan to take down the vaunted Lake Show if they showdown in a 1-8 matchup: take advantage of Kobe‘s selfishness.
“Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in the game, and I think sometimes he has issues trusting his teammates,” said Hollins. “Maybe we catch them off guard, kind of get Kobe into playing a little one-on-one or doing a little too much, I think we’ve got a shot at them definitely.”
If Hollins’ hope is to sneak up on L.A., then it probably wasn’t the smartest move to give them bulletin board material.
Of all the “plans” cooked up to take down the Lakers, it still seems as though Boston’s scheme from the ’08 Finals is the best. They put a premium on making Kobe shoot tough shots, and keeping him off the free throw line. However, that’s easier said than done. Dallas is currently 10th in the League in points surrendered per game. And in their three meetings this year, L.A. is 3-0, having scored an average of 109 points. In those contests, Kobe’s put up 30 points, 6 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.6 TO’s per night on 53% shooting. If Bryant continues to put up numbers at that clip, he won’t really need to look to his teammates all that much.
Source: Dallas News
