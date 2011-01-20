Breaking News: Mavericks agree to deal with Peja Stojakovic

Trying to recapture some of their early-season momentum after a disastrous stretch marked by injuries to Dirk Nowitzki, Caron Butler and Tyson Chandler, it’s no surprise the Mavericks would act fast once an active three-time NBA All-Star became available.

Not even two hours after the Toronto Raptors announced they had released Peja Stojakovic following an undisclosed contract buyout, the Mavs have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Peja to bring him to Dallas as soon as he clears waivers.

Appearing in only eight games this season — six with New Orleans, two with Toronto — Peja is averaging 8.1 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent beyond the arc in just under 15 minutes a night.

While this move isn’t terrible, I don’t think it gives the Mavs the kind of help they need. This team is already stocked with catch-and-shoot guys like Jason Terry, Jason Kidd and DeShawn Stevenson. They don’t really need another one like Peja. Where the Dallas offense struggles without Dirk and Caron is in not having a scorer who can put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. And defensively, Peja doesn’t help them at all. If the Mavs needed a wing who can get buckets in a few minutes a night off the bench, I would have gone for somebody like Flip Murray.

What do you think?