Breaking News: Mavericks agree to deal with Peja Stojakovic

Trying to recapture some of their early-season momentum after a disastrous stretch marked by injuries to Dirk Nowitzki, Caron Butler and Tyson Chandler, it’s no surprise the Mavericks would act fast once an active three-time NBA All-Star became available.
Not even two hours after the Toronto Raptors announced they had released Peja Stojakovic following an undisclosed contract buyout, the Mavs have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Peja to bring him to Dallas as soon as he clears waivers.
Appearing in only eight games this season — six with New Orleans, two with Toronto — Peja is averaging 8.1 points on 48 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent beyond the arc in just under 15 minutes a night.
While this move isn’t terrible, I don’t think it gives the Mavs the kind of help they need. This team is already stocked with catch-and-shoot guys like Jason Terry, Jason Kidd and DeShawn Stevenson. They don’t really need another one like Peja. Where the Dallas offense struggles without Dirk and Caron is in not having a scorer who can put the ball on the floor and create his own shot. And defensively, Peja doesn’t help them at all. If the Mavs needed a wing who can get buckets in a few minutes a night off the bench, I would have gone for somebody like Flip Murray.
What do you think?
Countdown to Peja injury…
flip murray? no way, dude is like 6-3, the scorer type that mavs is fully loaded.
“no surprise the Mavericks would act fast once an active three-time NBA All-Star became available.”
i see we’re using the term “active” loosely.
I knew they were going to bite as soon as I saw Peja had been waived. Too bad it isn’t 6 years ago when a Peja/Dirk combo would’ve been deadly. Would’ve liked a more athletic wing, but options in free agency are slim. Flip Murray makes no sense. He is a poor man’s Jason Terry; why would they want to double up at 2 guards in point guards bodies?
Aside from Z-Bo, you seem to be the biggest advocate for Flip Murray. And I digress.
If a guy is a former All-Star is he really that valuable? There is a reason he is available now. Has Roddy Buckets come back yet?
Yea I heard Kenny Smith drop the line about a jumper/good woman but Peja wasn’t exactly shooting lights out the past few years in New Orleans. If he was the Hornets wouldn’t have lost by 50 in a playoff game, or missed the playoffs the following year. I don’t see how acquiring him makes them any better.
but he was helpin the Raps so much!
The kind of bum who wouldn’t defend at all and would brick jumper after jumper…. Damn, Mavs, you aint THAT desperate.
If this were the early to mid 2000, it would be Celtics vs Mavs in the Finals. Easy.
why is this even news, he’s not gonna get any minutes
this move just shows the mavs are desperate and nothing more. peja is worthless at this point and will be lucky to see that same 15 minutes i think. maybe kidd and give him a boost, kinda the nash effect but i doubt it.
The Mavs will probably make another move before the deadline.
Stephen Jackson would be great if the Bobcats would give him up for Carons exp contract. They could also maybe get someone a little better if they were willing to give up roddy/jj.
Stupid move…
Can’t NBA GMs just put Peja out to pasture? His body is completely broken (like Yao) and he has nothing left to contribute. Just let the guy retire.