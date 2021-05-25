Though the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers match up in a 4/5 series in the West, the Clippers entered the series as substantial betting favorites. That flipped on its head, at least to some degree, after Game 1 when the Mavericks secured a 113-103 road victory to take the series lead.

Dallas was keyed, as they often are, by Luka Doncic, who finished the series opener with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Doncic was in complete control and, on a night in which the Clippers struggled with their shooting efficiency, he was also able to convert 5-of-11 from beyond the three-point arc. The Mavericks scored at a lofty rate of 1.3 points per possession for the game, with Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 21 points (and five three-pointers) and Dorian Finney-Smith burying four of his five long-range attempts.

The Mavericks were also able to produce defensive stops, albeit with help from the Clippers. Los Angeles was only 11-of-40 from three as a team and, aside from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, offense was difficult to come by for the home team. Still, the Clippers were the NBA’s best three-point shooting team during the regular season, and they should be expected to bounce back, at least to some degree.

From a betting view, Game 1 went Under the total of 217.5 points and Dallas covered the closing point spread of 6 points as an underdog.

Game 2 TV Info

Tip Time: Tuesday, May 25; 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBA TV

Game 2 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Clippers (-159), Mavericks (+128)

Spread: Clippers -6 (-110), Mavericks +6 (-110)

Total: Over 216 (-112), Under 216 (-109)

Money Line: Clippers (-245), Mavericks (+200)

Game 2 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kristaps Porziņģis O/U 19.5 Points (Over -113/Under -113)

Kawhi Leonard O/U 26.5 (-117/-109)

Patrick Beverley O/U 6.5 (-113/-113)

Dorian Finney-Smith O/U 9.5 (-124/-103)

Tim Hardaway Jr O/U 16.5 (-115/-110)

Paul George O/U 26.5 (-106/-121)

Marcus Morris O/U 12.5 (-115/-110)

Maxi Kleber O/U 7.5 (+106/-134)

Ivica Zubac O/U 7.5 (-105/-122)

Luka Doncic O/U 28.5 (-115/-110)