When the Los Angeles Clippers trailed by 19 points in the first half of Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks, the team looked to be in a dire position. After all, the Clippers lost the first two games at home and, with a road loss in Game 3, Los Angeles would’ve been an off-the-charts underdog in the best-of-seven series.

On cue, Los Angeles erased that deficit on the way to a 10-point win and, just two nights later, the Clippers throttled the Mavericks by a 106-81 margin to even the series. On Wednesday, the two teams get together for Game 5 at STAPLES Center and the dynamics of the series are wildly intriguing.

Los Angeles posted a 125.1 offensive rating in the two games in Dallas, making life impossible for the Mavericks with a 65.1 percent true shooting clip. For the series, the Clippers have been in a groove offensively, with Kawhi Leonard averaging 33 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and Paul George adding 25 points per contest. The big difference in Dallas was the defense, though, and the Clippers papered over a disastrous showing in the first two games by forcing the Mavericks into tougher attempts and benefitting from shooting regression.

The Mavericks have a close eye on the injury report with Luka Doncic (cervical strain) and Maxi Kleber (right Achilles soreness) both listed as probable. Doncic is the unquestioned leader offensively for Dallas, and Kleber is wildly important in at least attempting to slow down Leonard. After a Game 3 in which the Mavericks shot just 5-for-30 from three-point range, the Mavericks certainly know they must be better from long distance to steal another road win against the suddenly confident Clippers.

From a betting standpoint, Game 4 went Under the total of 220 points and Los Angeles covered the closing point spread of 3.5 points as a favorite.

Game 5 TV Info

Tip Time: Wednesday, June 2; 10 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 5 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Clippers (-385), Mavericks (+285)

Spread: Clippers -7 (-110), Mavericks +7 (-110)

Total: Over 217 (-112), Under 217 (-109)

Money Line: Clippers (-286), Mavericks (+235)