Can we just take a second and celebrate how good this series has been? Beyond being historic — never before has the road team won the first six games of a best-of-7 series — every single matchup between these two squads has been much-watch. They battled in the Orlando Bubble, and if anything, this series has felt like an extension of that six-game slugfest.

Luka Doncic is continuing his ascent towards earning the title of the best player in the world some day. Kawhi Leonard did a whole bunch of Kawhi Leonard stuff in Game 6, snatching the souls out of the Mavericks faithful to send the series back to Staples Center. Players around them have stepped up, understanding the magnitude of this series cannot be shouldered squarely by one person. The expectations were high coming into the series, and somehow, these two teams have managed to exceed them.

It’s win or go home, with the victors moving on to challenge the Utah Jazz and the losers getting to enjoy the sun in either Dallas or L.A. a little bit earlier than they would like.

Game 7 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, June 6; 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPN

Game 7 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Spread: Clippers -3.5 (-113), Mavericks +3.5 (-109)

Total: Over 212 (-109), Under 212 (-113)

Money Line: Clippers (-265) , Mavericks (+215)