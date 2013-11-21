Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle Impersonate Gregg Popovich During Sideline Interview

11.21.13 5 years ago

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has turned into the hardest sideline interview in the business, able to scoff and snark his way out of answering any question regardless of the discomfort coming from reporters just trying to do their jobs. Tonight, down double-digits entering the fourth quarter, Rick Carlisle did a fair impression.

Carlisle compares to the irascible coach Popovich, and even admits as much at the end of the interview with ESPN’s Chris Broussard. After one-worded answers of “yes” and “yes” to a pair of questions from an obviously uncomfortable Broussard, Carlisle admits: “This is my Popovich impersonation, thank you,” before walking away. ‘Twas perfectly Popovichian.

This might become a habit now for Carlisle when the Mavs are playing at home, and he’s contractually obligated to speak with a reporter. Subsequent to the his stunted interview, Rick’s Mavs went on a run in the fourth to make up an 11-point deficit at one point, and win 123-120. They outscored the Rockets 36-19 in the fourth, and for the game Dirk Nowitzki and Monta Ellis scored a combined 72 points on a blistering 26-for-38 shooting from the field.

How does Carlisle compare to coach Popovich?

