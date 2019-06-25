Getty Image

There are plenty of reasons for optimism in Dallas these days. At the NBA Awards on Monday, Luka Doncic ran away with the Rookie of the Year trophy after a stellar first season with the Mavs, and the organization will now hit free agency with the goal of building around their Slovenian wunderkind as their franchise cornerstone.

To be sure, they still have a lot of legwork to do on that front. With Dirk Nowitzki retired, and Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan, and Dennis Smith Jr. all shipped to New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade earlier this year, their roster is a little top-heavy with talent.

Nevertheless, the first order of business will be to secure Porzingis for the long-term, and the organization has made no secret of their desire to do everything they can on that front. According to the latest report, that will entail offering him a five-year max deal worth upward of $158 million.