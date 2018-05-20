Getty Image

The Minnesota Lynx picked up their fourth WNBA championship last season, and on Sunday afternoon, the team kicked off their title defense. The game was the centerpiece of the WNBA’s first weekend of the year, as the Lynx took on the team they beat in five games in last year’s finals, the Los Angeles Sparks.

Prior to tip off, Jordan Brand decided to pay tribute to Lynx star Maya Moore. Already considered one of the best basketball players to ever live, Jordan took things to the next level by comparing Moore to the company’s namesake.

A large, black and white banner was unveiled outside of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis featuring Moore spreading her arms out wide with a basketball in her right hand. As the Lynx’s official Twitter account reminded everyone, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a basketball player make that pose.