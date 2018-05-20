Maya Moore And Jordan Brand Recreated Michael Jordan’s Iconic ‘Wings’ Poster

#Michael Jordan
Associate Editor
05.20.18

Getty Image

The Minnesota Lynx picked up their fourth WNBA championship last season, and on Sunday afternoon, the team kicked off their title defense. The game was the centerpiece of the WNBA’s first weekend of the year, as the Lynx took on the team they beat in five games in last year’s finals, the Los Angeles Sparks.

Prior to tip off, Jordan Brand decided to pay tribute to Lynx star Maya Moore. Already considered one of the best basketball players to ever live, Jordan took things to the next level by comparing Moore to the company’s namesake.

A large, black and white banner was unveiled outside of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis featuring Moore spreading her arms out wide with a basketball in her right hand. As the Lynx’s official Twitter account reminded everyone, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a basketball player make that pose.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan
TAGSJordan BrandMaya MooreMichael JordanWNBA

Listen To This

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 2 days ago 3 Comments
All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP