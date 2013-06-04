Maya Moore’s Sick Collection Of Jordan Brand Player Exclusives For This Season

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.04.13
Air Jordan XX3

Air Jordan XX3 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Maya Moore has returned to Minnesota for her third season in the WNBA, and thanks to Jordan Brand, we’re getting an official look at the 23-year-old’s sick player exclusives for the summer.

First, there is the Air Jordan XX3, which features a white and Varsity Royal base, along with Atomic Teal on the sole and liner. To celebrate her international championships, these shoes also sport gold accents on the tongue, lace loops, toebox and stitching.

Moore will also be wearing three home and away colorways for the Jordan Aero Manias, all featuring her name stitched on the tongue. These shoes include next-generation Flywire, durable leather, Nike Zoom unit, and a speckled midsole to help make them pop.

Air Jordan XX3

Air Jordan XX3 (photo. Jordan Brand)

Air Jordan XX3

Air Jordan XX3 (photo. Jordan Brand)

