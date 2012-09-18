Maybach Eyewear Presents “Limited Gold Editions”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.18.12 6 years ago

Okay, so it’s a little late now that summer is official over. And Maybach in automotive form is also dead, so we missed again. But Maybach Eyewear is still around, and they are presenting their newest collection, the Limited Gold Editions. Starting in 2010, Maybach Eyewear has created the most sophisticated designs and enhanced them with the most precious material combinations, producing a real optical masterpiece.

Now you can grab yourself a pair of these new gold editions, which are handcrafted from solid 18K gold. They’ll be made on order and feature engraved serial numbers with a strict maximum of 50 pieces only per variation for sunglasses and 100 pieces only per variation for optical frames being produced.

You can check out the full collection in their online store.

Would you wear Maybach Eyewear?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSMaybach EyewearStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP