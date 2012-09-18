Maybach Eyewear Presents “Limited Gold Editions”

Okay, so it’s a little late now that summer is official over. And Maybach in automotive form is also dead, so we missed again. But Maybach Eyewear is still around, and they are presenting their newest collection, the Limited Gold Editions. Starting in 2010, Maybach Eyewear has created the most sophisticated designs and enhanced them with the most precious material combinations, producing a real optical masterpiece.

Now you can grab yourself a pair of these new gold editions, which are handcrafted from solid 18K gold. They’ll be made on order and feature engraved serial numbers with a strict maximum of 50 pieces only per variation for sunglasses and 100 pieces only per variation for optical frames being produced.

You can check out the full collection in their online store.

Would you wear Maybach Eyewear?

