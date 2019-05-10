Getty Image

Not much is going right for the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Whether it’s the resignation of Magic Johnson, a coaching search that continues on after things fell apart with Tyronn Lue, or the mere fact that they missed the postseason, nothing has gone right for the Lakers in recent weeks. It’s gotten so bad that not even the mayor is on board with what’s going on with the franchise.

TMZ caught up with Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti. An L.A. native and a lifelong fan of the Lakers, Garcetti gave his thoughts on the state of the organization. While he’s optimistic about what the future holds, for now, he knows that Los Angeles is run by the local squad that made the playoffs this year.

“Right now, it’s a Clippers town,” Garcetti said. “I’m Lakers ’til the day I die. But I love [the] Clippers, I don’t hate them. I’m just always Lakers.”

It’s not all bad, though. Garcetti rejected any and all claims to trade James that might be going around right now, and chalked the turbulent 2018-19 campaign to “a tough year, we all have them.”

“LeBron just went through it,” Garcetti said. “But we gotta stabilize things and make sure that he can still have three, four, five, six good years. He can’t retire without some more crowns, and those crowns should be with Laker gold and purple.”

