"It’s got your name on it — McDonald’s All American," Loyd says. "All the work you do in high school, that maybe people don’t see finally kind of paying off and you have some kind of rep now. You go down in history books as being a McDonald’s All American. They treat you like royalty, you get all the gear, and you feel like you’re on top of the world. It’s really cool to still have that memory and have that jersey."

As he designed the threads for the 2021 edition of the game — which will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Irving Perez, an apparel designer with adidas since 2017 and the lead designer on this project (and the 2020 jersey), made it a point to keep focus on that tangible and lasting feeling. But he also wanted to make sure that he made something unique for the next crop of athletes while pulling inspiration from the rich history of these jerseys and the Game. Which is a recurring theme over the years with these jerseys. Especially since 2012, when adidas came aboard as a sponsor, developing jerseys, providing footwear, and generally leading with that understanding of the Game’s history and its cultural impact (it’s been heralding youth basketball players since 1977).

"Looking back at the early-2000s, that was the main inspiration for this uniform," Perez told Dime, referencing the Candace Parker and Lebron James eras specifically in the mid-aughts. To get to that final result, however, it takes a mix of inspiration, focus, and a willingness to take chances using new technology.