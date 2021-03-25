PRESENTED BY McDonald’s All American Games
Creating The Iconic McDonald's All American Jersey

March 25, 2021
The gravity that comes with being a McDonald’s All American is a constant tie from one generation to the next. Cody Zeller, who participated in the game back in 2011, still looks back fondly on the day that he got his jersey to signify that he would become the latest Zeller to participate in the Game.

"Both of my older brothers had been McDonald’s All Americans and played in the Game, so I knew the significance of being selected for the team," Zeller told Dime. "It was definitely a goal of mine in high school. I had been recognized some in my small town and even statewide in Indiana, but I had never received such a prestigious nationwide honor. To finally see my name and my own jersey was a huge accomplishment and one of the proudest moments of my high school career."

This sentiment — that being named a McDonald’s All American is one of the highest honors a basketball player can achieve, no matter the heights they reach as a college or professional player — is shared by two-time WNBA champion Jewell Loyd, who still fondly remembers playing in the game in her hometown of Chicago.

photo
photo
photo
photo
OLD SCHOOL
Pictured: Michael Jordan from 1981, Players from the 1978 game. Alonzo Mourning showing off his 1988 jersey, Kobe Bryant from the 1996 game.
The Old School era is the foundation for what makes the McDAAG jersey iconic. There are no frills, just a simple message and rich colors. These jerseys still make a statement as a throwback nod to the Hall of Fame inductees who wore them while establishing the clout that the term “McDonald’s All American” carries.

"It’s got your name on it — McDonald’s All American," Loyd says. "All the work you do in high school, that maybe people don’t see finally kind of paying off and you have some kind of rep now. You go down in history books as being a McDonald’s All American. They treat you like royalty, you get all the gear, and you feel like you’re on top of the world. It’s really cool to still have that memory and have that jersey."

As he designed the threads for the 2021 edition of the game — which will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Irving Perez, an apparel designer with adidas since 2017 and the lead designer on this project (and the 2020 jersey), made it a point to keep focus on that tangible and lasting feeling. But he also wanted to make sure that he made something unique for the next crop of athletes while pulling inspiration from the rich history of these jerseys and the Game. Which is a recurring theme over the years with these jerseys. Especially since 2012, when adidas came aboard as a sponsor, developing jerseys, providing footwear, and generally leading with that understanding of the Game’s history and its cultural impact (it’s been heralding youth basketball players since 1977).

"Looking back at the early-2000s, that was the main inspiration for this uniform," Perez told Dime, referencing the Candace Parker and Lebron James eras specifically in the mid-aughts. To get to that final result, however, it takes a mix of inspiration, focus, and a willingness to take chances using new technology.

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
BIG LOOK
Pictured: Tyler Hansbrough in the 2006 game, Austin Rivers posing in his 2011uniform, Corey Maggette with the bold star logo in 1998, Nneka Ogwumike in her 2008 uniform, Ann Strother in the 2002 game, and Candace Parker in the 2004 game.
The Big Look era is all about bold design choices and a kind of playfulness with the idea of what a McDAAG jersey looks like. New colors, big side panels, and logos and fonts that embrace the attention getting-nature of the game and the athletes at the heart of it.

A shiny fabric synonymous with that early aughts era of basketball called "dazzle" was a major piece of the puzzle. The panels on these uniforms have dazzle, and while it's meant to harken back to older uniforms, Perez believes that his choice gives these uniforms a look that is both "authentic" and "futuristic." All while still feeling “fresh,” so as to indicate that these players are “the future of basketball” and wearing a uniform that also pulls from style trends of the moment.

Function is another key part of this. Perez wanted to make sure that the 18-month process included making sure that there were uniforms specifically designed for female athletes, using laser perforation technology “to create these zones on the actual chassis of the uniform itself” in an effort to aid performance. It’s something Perez is particularly proud of, indicating that adidas is redefining how they design jerseys with the female market firmly in mind.

At the end the day, all of this is drives back to that first point: adidas and McDonalds want to create a symbol that acknowledges all that these players have done and all they’re poised to do on and off the court. Something tangible that connects them to the long and prestigious list of hoopers who played in the game in the past. It’s a moment that alum Michael Carter-Williams captures so well.

"It felt like I had completed a huge milestone," Carter-Williams says. "I felt like all the hard work my family and I had put in had really paid off. I knew [my] brothers and sister were going to be so excited to see it. It was a special moment for me that I’ll always cherish."

photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
NEW FIT
Pictured: Jewel Loyd showing off her 2012 uni, Aaron Gordon wearing the digital camo look in the 2013 game, Zia Cooke in the 2019 game, Zion modeling his 2018 uniform, 2017 McDonald’s All-American’s (Mo Bamba, DeAndre Ayton, and Charles O’Bannon Jr.) showing off that year’s look, Ben Simmons in his 2015 uni.
The perfect blend of the previous eras, these Adidas made McDAAG jerseys are all about classic text and logos, bold color choices, and patterns like digital camo, allowing the jerseys to maintain their timelessness while reflecting the evolving influences of streetwear trends.
PRESENTING
YOUR...
