McDonald’s All American Selection Show Tomorrow Night

With the high school basketball season wrapping up in the next month or so, it’s time to see who’s made themselves the best of the best. With that in mind, don’t forget to tune in to the 2010 McDonald’s All American Game Selection Show on ESPNU tomorrow night, February 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET. During the broadcast, the top 24 male and female high school basketball players in the country (that are seniors) will be selected to play in the prestigious 2010 Games set to tip off in Columbus, Ohio on March 31.

Who do you think is going to make it?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.