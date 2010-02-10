McDonald’s All American Selection Show Tomorrow Night

With the high school basketball season wrapping up in the next month or so, it’s time to see who’s made themselves the best of the best. With that in mind, don’t forget to tune in to the 2010 McDonald’s All American Game Selection Show on ESPNU tomorrow night, February 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET. During the broadcast, the top 24 male and female high school basketball players in the country (that are seniors) will be selected to play in the prestigious 2010 Games set to tip off in Columbus, Ohio on March 31.
Who do you think is going to make it?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Josh Smith, Austin Ehlo, and Terrence Jones out of the NW.
I’m really hoping that Will Barton gets selected. That guy is a real player with serious upside. Can’t wait to see him at Memphis.
@IG
Josh Smith for sure, and Terrence Jones too. But Austin Ehlo, despite his dad being Craig Ehlo, is really a football player. He’ll be playing in the Pac-10 next year.
@In-N-Out Lucas
Will Barton will definitely be there. The kid is an animal!
Jayvaughn Pinkston!!!!!
Im from upstate new york (kingston) and we have a girl nominated. Rachel Coffey signed to with the Orange. amazing ball handler needs to be there she’ll put on a show
Rachel Coffey breaks ankles and pushes hairlines back. And thats when she plays with the fellas! Imagine what she does to women. Watch out Candice Parker! GO RACHEL!
Two Florida boys: Brandon Knight and Patric Young