McDonald’s Announces All American Games Rosters

Last night, McDonald’s announced the full rosters for this year’s All American Games, to be played at Chicago’s United Center on April 2, 2014. The West team will be anchored by Chicago’s very own, the No. 1 recruit in the country, Jahlil Okafor. He’ll square off against Cliff Alexander, another big man from the same city who’s — along with Myles Turner of Trinity High School in Texas (also playing in this game) — widely considered the No. 2-ranked prospect in this class.

The girls game will feature top ranked A’Ja Wilson of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, S.C., as well as five players from California and four from Texas.

For the girls, UCLA will have the most McDonald’s All Americans suiting up (three).

Tickets for the game are available now through Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 1-866-909-GAME. They include free parking and start as low as $10. Check out the full rosters for the boys below:

EAST

Cliff Alexander, 6-9, PF, Curie High School (Chicago, IL), Kansas

James Blackmon Jr., 6-2, SG, Marian High School (Marion, IN), Indiana

Justin Jackson, 6-7, SF, Homeschool Christian (Tomball, TX), North Carolina

Tyus Jones, 6-1, PG, Apple Valley High School (Apple Valley, MN), Duke

Kevon Looney, 6-8, PF, Milwaukee Hamilton High School (Milwaukee, WI), UCLA

Theo Pinson, 6-6, SF, Wesleyan Christian (Greensboro, NC), North Carolina

D’Angelo Russell, 6-4, SG, Montverde Academy (Louisville, KY), Ohio State

Karl Towns, Jr., 6-11, C, St. Joseph High School (Metuchen, NJ), Kentucky

Romelo Trimble, 6-2, PG, O’Connell High School (Upper Marlboro, MD), Maryland

Myles Turner, 6-11, C, Trinity High School (Bedford, TX), Undecided

Isaiah Whitehead, 6-4, SG, Lincoln High School (Brooklyn, NY), Seton Hall

Justise Winslow, 6-6, SF, Saint John’s High School (Houston, TX), Duke

WEST

Grayson Allen, 6-4, SG, Providence School of Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL), Duke

Joel Berry, 6-0, PG, Lake Highland Prep (Apopka, FL), North Carolina

Devin Booker, 6-5, SG, Moss Point High School (Moss Point, MS), Kentucky

Stanley Johnson, 6-6, SF, Mater Dei High School (Fullerton, CA), Arizona

Trey Lyles, 6-10, PF, Arsenal Technical (Indianapolis, IN), Kentucky

Emmanuel Mudiay, 6-5, PG, Prime Prep Academy (Dallas, TX), SMU

Jahlil Okafor, 6-10, C, Whitney Young Magnet High School (Chicago, IL), Duke

Kelly Oubre, 6-7, SF, Findlay College Prep (Richmond, TX), Kansas

Reid Travis, 6-8, PF, De La Salle High School (Minneapolis, MN), Stanford

Tyler Ulis, 5-9, PG, Marian Catholic High School (Matteson, IL), Kentucky

Rashad Vaughn, 6-6, SG, Findlay College Prep (Golden Valley, MN), Undecided

Thomas Welsh, 6-11, C, Loyola High School (Los Angeles, CA), UCLA

Girls

EAST

Lynee’ Belton, 6-2, C, Bullis School (Clinton, Md.), Duke

Sierra Calhoun, 6-0, W, Christ the King High School (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Duke

Bianca Cuevas, 5-6, PG, Nazareth Regional High School (Bronx, N.Y.), South Carolina

Sadie Edwards, 5-9, G, Blair Academy (Meriden, Conn.), UConn

Myisha Hines-Allen, 6-1, W, Montclair High School (Montclair, N.J.), Louisville

Alexa Middleton, 5-8, G, Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Tennessee

Kelsey Mitchell, 5-8, PG, Princeton High School (Cincinnati), Ohio State

Mariya Moore, 6-0, W, Salesian High School (Pleasant Hill, Calif.), Louisville

Shakayla Thomas, 5-11, W, Sylcauga High School (Sylacauga, Ala.), Florida State

Kathryn Westbeld, 6-2, F, Fairmont High School (Kettering, Ohio), Notre Dame

Jatarie White, 6-4, C, Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.), South Carolina

A’ja Wilson, 6-5, F, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (Hopkins, S.C.), Undeclared

WEST

Ariel Atkins, 5-11, G, Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas), Texas

Recee’ Caldwell, 5-8, PG, FEAST Home School (San Antonio, Texas), UCLA

Jordin Canada, 5-6, PG, Windward School (Los Angeles), UCLA

Mikayla Cowling, 6-1, W, Saint Mary’s College High School (Berkeley, Calif.), California

Lajahna Drummer, 6-2, F, Long Beach Poly (Los Angeles), UCLA

Gabby Green, 6-1, W, Saint Mary’s College High School (Berkeley, Calif.), California

Brooke McCarty, 5-4, PG, Clear Springs High School (League City, Texas), Texas

Jaime Nared, 6-1, W, Westview High School (Portland, Ore.), Tennessee

Alyssa Rice, 6-3, C, Reynoldsburg High School (Reynoldsburg, Ohio), Kentucky

Brianna Turner, 6-3, F, Manvel High School (Pearland, Texas), Notre Dame

Chatrice White, 6-3, C, Shelby Public High School (Shelby, Neb.), Illinois

Gabby Williams, 5-11, G, Edward C. Reed High School (Sparks, Nev.), UConn

