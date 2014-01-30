McDonald’s Announces All American Games Rosters

Last night, McDonald’s announced the full rosters for this year’s All American Games, to be played at Chicago’s United Center on April 2, 2014. The West team will be anchored by Chicago’s very own, the No. 1 recruit in the country, Jahlil Okafor. He’ll square off against Cliff Alexander, another big man from the same city who’s — along with Myles Turner of Trinity High School in Texas (also playing in this game) — widely considered the No. 2-ranked prospect in this class.
The girls game will feature top ranked A’Ja Wilson of Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, S.C., as well as five players from California and four from Texas.
For the girls, UCLA will have the most McDonald’s All Americans suiting up (three).
Tickets for the game are available now through Ticketmaster or charge-by-phone at 1-866-909-GAME. They include free parking and start as low as $10. Check out the full rosters for the boys below:
EAST
Cliff Alexander, 6-9, PF, Curie High School (Chicago, IL), Kansas
James Blackmon Jr., 6-2, SG, Marian High School (Marion, IN), Indiana
Justin Jackson, 6-7, SF, Homeschool Christian (Tomball, TX), North Carolina
Tyus Jones, 6-1, PG, Apple Valley High School (Apple Valley, MN), Duke
Kevon Looney, 6-8, PF, Milwaukee Hamilton High School (Milwaukee, WI), UCLA
Theo Pinson, 6-6, SF, Wesleyan Christian (Greensboro, NC), North Carolina
D’Angelo Russell, 6-4, SG, Montverde Academy (Louisville, KY), Ohio State
Karl Towns, Jr., 6-11, C, St. Joseph High School (Metuchen, NJ), Kentucky
Romelo Trimble, 6-2, PG, O’Connell High School (Upper Marlboro, MD), Maryland
Myles Turner, 6-11, C, Trinity High School (Bedford, TX), Undecided
Isaiah Whitehead, 6-4, SG, Lincoln High School (Brooklyn, NY), Seton Hall
Justise Winslow, 6-6, SF, Saint John’s High School (Houston, TX), Duke
WEST
Grayson Allen, 6-4, SG, Providence School of Jacksonville (Jacksonville, FL), Duke
Joel Berry, 6-0, PG, Lake Highland Prep (Apopka, FL), North Carolina
Devin Booker, 6-5, SG, Moss Point High School (Moss Point, MS), Kentucky
Stanley Johnson, 6-6, SF, Mater Dei High School (Fullerton, CA), Arizona
Trey Lyles, 6-10, PF, Arsenal Technical (Indianapolis, IN), Kentucky
Emmanuel Mudiay, 6-5, PG, Prime Prep Academy (Dallas, TX), SMU
Jahlil Okafor, 6-10, C, Whitney Young Magnet High School (Chicago, IL), Duke
Kelly Oubre, 6-7, SF, Findlay College Prep (Richmond, TX), Kansas
Reid Travis, 6-8, PF, De La Salle High School (Minneapolis, MN), Stanford
Tyler Ulis, 5-9, PG, Marian Catholic High School (Matteson, IL), Kentucky
Rashad Vaughn, 6-6, SG, Findlay College Prep (Golden Valley, MN), Undecided
Thomas Welsh, 6-11, C, Loyola High School (Los Angeles, CA), UCLA
Girls
EAST
Lynee’ Belton, 6-2, C, Bullis School (Clinton, Md.), Duke
Sierra Calhoun, 6-0, W, Christ the King High School (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Duke
Bianca Cuevas, 5-6, PG, Nazareth Regional High School (Bronx, N.Y.), South Carolina
Sadie Edwards, 5-9, G, Blair Academy (Meriden, Conn.), UConn
Myisha Hines-Allen, 6-1, W, Montclair High School (Montclair, N.J.), Louisville
Alexa Middleton, 5-8, G, Riverdale High School (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Tennessee
Kelsey Mitchell, 5-8, PG, Princeton High School (Cincinnati), Ohio State
Mariya Moore, 6-0, W, Salesian High School (Pleasant Hill, Calif.), Louisville
Shakayla Thomas, 5-11, W, Sylcauga High School (Sylacauga, Ala.), Florida State
Kathryn Westbeld, 6-2, F, Fairmont High School (Kettering, Ohio), Notre Dame
Jatarie White, 6-4, C, Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.), South Carolina
A’ja Wilson, 6-5, F, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School (Hopkins, S.C.), Undeclared
WEST
Ariel Atkins, 5-11, G, Duncanville High School (Duncanville, Texas), Texas
Recee’ Caldwell, 5-8, PG, FEAST Home School (San Antonio, Texas), UCLA
Jordin Canada, 5-6, PG, Windward School (Los Angeles), UCLA
Mikayla Cowling, 6-1, W, Saint Mary’s College High School (Berkeley, Calif.), California
Lajahna Drummer, 6-2, F, Long Beach Poly (Los Angeles), UCLA
Gabby Green, 6-1, W, Saint Mary’s College High School (Berkeley, Calif.), California
Brooke McCarty, 5-4, PG, Clear Springs High School (League City, Texas), Texas
Jaime Nared, 6-1, W, Westview High School (Portland, Ore.), Tennessee
Alyssa Rice, 6-3, C, Reynoldsburg High School (Reynoldsburg, Ohio), Kentucky
Brianna Turner, 6-3, F, Manvel High School (Pearland, Texas), Notre Dame
Chatrice White, 6-3, C, Shelby Public High School (Shelby, Neb.), Illinois
Gabby Williams, 5-11, G, Edward C. Reed High School (Sparks, Nev.), UConn
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With