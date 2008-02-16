Media Day: Kobe, Kidd, Wade, etc.

Random photos from All-Star Media Day at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans. Both the All-Star rosters, plus the Dunk Contest, Three-Point Shootout and Shooting Stars participants were on-hand. Check out the highlights of Media Day HERE. Have fun adding your own captions.
Kidd looks like a stalker and Lebron looks high.
well, kidd looks more like a Hitman :)
“The Truth” looks like he just let one rip..and he’s hoping no one knows it was him!
duncan looks soft
Rudy Gay’s like, “Damn, I was hoping he wouldn’t ask me about the Pau Gasol trade.”
Is the reporter behind Duncan yawning? Not that I blame him, but that’s hilarious.
Peja: “This cat next to me is the GREATEST GUY EVER!” And Peja don’t even know who dude is. He’s loaded.
D-Wade’s covering up that water bottle logo ’cause it ain’t Gatorade.
Gerald Green: “Yes, I do play for the Minnesota Timberwolves. I’m #15.”