Meek Mill is Philly born and Philly bred, which comes through in things like his music and his love of sports teams in the City of Brotherly Love. Upon his imprisonment for a parole violation, athletes around Philadelphia made it a point to offer there support for him, with the Philadelphia Eagles even running onto the field before Super Bowl LII to “Dreams and Nightmares.”

On Tuesday afternoon, word dropped that the fight to get Meek Mill out of prison had reached a conclusion, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled for his immediate release. It also just happened to occur hours before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat square off in Game 5 of their series, one which the Sixers lead 3-1.

The game is happening in Philadelphia, so obviously, everyone wants to know if Meek will be in attendance. According to Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, it’s likely going to occur, and if he’s able to make it to the Wells Fargo Center in time, he’ll kick off the pregame festivities.