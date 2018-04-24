Meek Mill Will Try To Attend Game 5 Of Sixers-Heat And May Ring The Bell After His Release From Prison

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Philadelphia 76ers #Meek Mill
04.24.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

Meek Mill is Philly born and Philly bred, which comes through in things like his music and his love of sports teams in the City of Brotherly Love. Upon his imprisonment for a parole violation, athletes around Philadelphia made it a point to offer there support for him, with the Philadelphia Eagles even running onto the field before Super Bowl LII to “Dreams and Nightmares.”

On Tuesday afternoon, word dropped that the fight to get Meek Mill out of prison had reached a conclusion, as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled for his immediate release. It also just happened to occur hours before the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat square off in Game 5 of their series, one which the Sixers lead 3-1.

The game is happening in Philadelphia, so obviously, everyone wants to know if Meek will be in attendance. According to Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin, it’s likely going to occur, and if he’s able to make it to the Wells Fargo Center in time, he’ll kick off the pregame festivities.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Meek Mill
TAGS2018 NBA Playoffsmeek millPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 7 hours ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 8 hours ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 1 day ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 1 day ago
The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP