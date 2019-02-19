Meek Mill Torched Michael Rapaport For Calling Him ‘Trash’ During His All-Star Performance

02.19.19 43 mins ago

Getty Image

Meek Mill opened the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte with a short set prior to team introductions, which, as with just about everything, was met with mixed reviews from those on Twitter watching the TNT broadcast.

In person, the set sounded perfectly fine, but musical performances don’t always translate well to the small screen and some did note Meek’s set sounded a bit off. That normally wouldn’t be worth making sweeping proclamations about his rapping ability or anything like that, but for noted loud basketball and rap fan Michael Rapaport, it was an opportunity to get some shine for a long Twitter rant about how Meek is “trash.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2019#Meek Mill
TAGSmeek millNBA All-Star 2019

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 8 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 4 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 1 week ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP