Getty Image

Meek Mill opened the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte with a short set prior to team introductions, which, as with just about everything, was met with mixed reviews from those on Twitter watching the TNT broadcast.

In person, the set sounded perfectly fine, but musical performances don’t always translate well to the small screen and some did note Meek’s set sounded a bit off. That normally wouldn’t be worth making sweeping proclamations about his rapping ability or anything like that, but for noted loud basketball and rap fan Michael Rapaport, it was an opportunity to get some shine for a long Twitter rant about how Meek is “trash.”