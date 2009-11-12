Meet John Salmons; Win An adidas Prize Pack Tonight

With the start of the NBA season, comes tons of new NBA gear – and our friends at adidas came correct. Introducing the BLACK/BLACK collection, an exclusive lifestyle collection inspired by the League. This high finish, concept collection keeps the look easy and will take you day to night both on and off the court. And with a special unveiling in seven NBA cities, including in-store appearances and autograph signing sessions, you’re going to want to get down. Second stop, Chicago.

While Rodney Stuckey got things started in Detroit, tonight (November 12th) from 6:00-7:00 PM, John Salmons is going to be in Chi-Town at the Champs Sports in the Woodfield Mall. If you’re the first Dime reader to tweet a pic to @DIMEMag live from the store, you will receive a VIP prize pack from adidas that includes one complete BLACK/BLACK set of your favorite team (jacket, jersey, hat) and a fresh pair of kicks.

Location:

Champs Sports

Woodfield Mall

D-101

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Store Phone: 847.240.0810

If you’re not in Chicago tonight, don’t worry. We’ll be doing this contest five more times for each of the in-store events, and will have a special contest to win a Bulls BLACK/BLACK jersey signed by Derrick Rose. Stay tuned to www.dimemag.com to learn where the next BLACK/BLACK event will be!

Available only at select Champs stores nationwide, the limited BLACK/BLACK collection features track jackets, jerseys and headwear for 14 different NBA teams: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Houston, LA Lakers, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Portland and Toronto.