Meet Matt Barnes; Win An Adidas Prize Pack Tonight

With the start of the NBA season, comes tons of new NBA gear – and our friends at adidas came correct. Introducing the BLACK/BLACK collection, an exclusive lifestyle collection inspired by the League. This high finish, concept collection keeps the look easy and will take you day to night both on and off the court. And with a special unveiling in seven NBA cities, including in-store appearances and autograph signing sessions, you’re going to want to get down. Third stop, Orlando.

While Rodney Stuckey got things started in Detroit, followed by John Salmons in Chi-Town, tonight (November 17th) from 6:00-7:00 PM, Matt Barnes is going to be in Orlando at the Champs Sports in the Florida Mall. If you’re the first Dime reader to tweet a pic to @DIMEMag live from the store, you will receive a VIP prize pack from adidas that includes one complete BLACK/BLACK set of your favorite team (jacket, jersey, hat) and a fresh pair of kicks.

Location:

Champs Sports

Florida Mall

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32809

Store Phone: 407.240.3715

If you’re not in Orlando tonight, don’t worry. We’ll be doing this contest four more times for each of the in-store events, and will have a special contest to win a Magic BLACK/BLACK jersey signed by Dwight Howard. Stay tuned to www.dimemag.com to learn where the next BLACK/BLACK event will be!

Available only at select Champs stores nationwide, the limited BLACK/BLACK collection features track jackets, jerseys and headwear for 14 different NBA teams: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Houston, LA Lakers, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Portland and Toronto.