Meet Peja Stojakovic; Win An adidas Prize Pack Tonight

With the start of the NBA season, comes tons of new NBA gear – and our friends at adidas came correct. Introducing the BLACK/BLACK collection, an exclusive lifestyle collection inspired by the League. This high finish, concept collection keeps the look easy and will take you day to night both on and off the court. And with a special unveiling in seven NBA cities, including in-store appearances and autograph signing sessions, you’re going to want to get down. Fourth stop, New Orleans.
While Rodney Stuckey got things started in Detroit, followed by John Salmons in Chi-Town and Matt Barnes in Orlando, tonight (November 18th) from 6:00-7:00 PM, Peja Stojakovic is going to be in New Orleans at the Champs Sports in the Lakeside Mall. If you’re the first Dime reader to tweet a pic to @DIMEMag live from the store, you will receive a VIP prize pack from adidas that includes one complete BLACK/BLACK set of your favorite team (jacket, jersey, hat) and a fresh pair of kicks.
Location:
Champs Sports
Lakeside Mall
3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Metairie, LA 70002
Store Phone: 504.832.0891
If you’re not in New Orleans tonight, don’t worry. We’ll be doing this contest three more times for each of the in-store events. Stay tuned to www.dimemag.com to learn where the next BLACK/BLACK event will be!
Available only at select Champs stores nationwide, the limited BLACK/BLACK collection features track jackets, jerseys and headwear for 14 different NBA teams: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Houston, LA Lakers, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Portland and Toronto.
I got a deal for Peja
Find your jumpshot and WIN a CP3 from your GM.
otherwise give your paycheck back you bum
For the love of God, DON’T TOUCH HIM. He’ll break. :(
No thanks. Peja could possibly be the last NBA player I would want to meet.
Hahaha, I’d run over there but I doubt they make the jacket in a size that fits me. :-P
Actually now that I think about it, Peja might be the only Adidas guy on the Hornets roster. That’s probably why he’s going to be there…
LOL @ the comments.
Poor Peja. But honestly Peja, fuck off until you find your game.
Yeah adidas I’m real impressed by you bringing out these average ass players
Peja has got so bad that if you actually come and meet the guy you are REWARDED with a prize.
‘You wanna come meet Peja ‘The Bricklayer’ Stojakobvic??
‘No? why would i want to meet Pe…’
‘How about we give you the chance to win some free shit’
‘I’m there’