Meet Peja Stojakovic; Win An adidas Prize Pack Tonight

With the start of the NBA season, comes tons of new NBA gear – and our friends at adidas came correct. Introducing the BLACK/BLACK collection, an exclusive lifestyle collection inspired by the League. This high finish, concept collection keeps the look easy and will take you day to night both on and off the court. And with a special unveiling in seven NBA cities, including in-store appearances and autograph signing sessions, you’re going to want to get down. Fourth stop, New Orleans.

While Rodney Stuckey got things started in Detroit, followed by John Salmons in Chi-Town and Matt Barnes in Orlando, tonight (November 18th) from 6:00-7:00 PM, Peja Stojakovic is going to be in New Orleans at the Champs Sports in the Lakeside Mall. If you’re the first Dime reader to tweet a pic to @DIMEMag live from the store, you will receive a VIP prize pack from adidas that includes one complete BLACK/BLACK set of your favorite team (jacket, jersey, hat) and a fresh pair of kicks.

Location:

Champs Sports

Lakeside Mall

3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA 70002

Store Phone: 504.832.0891

If you’re not in New Orleans tonight, don’t worry. We’ll be doing this contest three more times for each of the in-store events. Stay tuned to www.dimemag.com to learn where the next BLACK/BLACK event will be!

Available only at select Champs stores nationwide, the limited BLACK/BLACK collection features track jackets, jerseys and headwear for 14 different NBA teams: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Golden State, Houston, LA Lakers, Miami, New Orleans, New York, Orlando, Portland and Toronto.