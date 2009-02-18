Meet Rumble the Bison

After I wrote yesterday about the newest member of the Thunder, I tuned in eagerly to their game last night against the Hornets to see who it was going to be. Entering the Ford Center from the ceiling a la Pat Croce, Rumble the Bison made his debut.
Rumble played the drums, performed with the trampoline dunk team, danced with the Thunder Girls and closed his halftime act by climbing a 16-foot ladder. Rumble stood on the top rung, then back-flipped. The dunk rimmed out, but his athleticism was evident.
He declined to give his true identity, but the person inside the costume has served as a mascot for more than a decade. He once waterskied in costume and roller bladed up a four-story ramp, successfully jumping over cars like Evel Knievel.
But while Rumble was created within the past five months, Rumble’s story dates back much further.
A near-sellout crowd was told at halftime Rumble is a bison that hundreds of years ago led his herd to safety only to be trapped alone in a storm atop the Arbuckle Mountains. The story claims Rumble was struck by lightning and suddenly walked on two legs like a man.
According to campfire legend, Rumble possesses amazing strength and agility but felt alone until NBA players with similar athletic skills arrived in the Ford Center hundreds of years later.
With the Thunder looking to win now, Rumble’s arrival will hopefully help them on their way.
Source: The Oklahoman
