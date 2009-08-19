Meet The No. 1 Pick In The 2013 NBA Draft

At one time in his life, LeBron James was just simply LeBron James. Back when he was growing up in Akron, Ohio playing basketball at the local community center, without Sports Illustrated knocking on his front door and asking to put him on their cover, Bron was just a kid who loved to play basketball and happened to be pretty good at it. But the world we live in today is always looking for the Next Big Thing and sometimes they’re harder to find than others. Don’t worry though, I was able to find him in Wichita, Kansas and his name is Perry Ellis.

Back in Dime #49, I introduced the world to a 15-year old rising high school sophomore who has been rampaging across the basketball courts of the flatlands of Kansas for the past few years. At 6-8 and 210 pounds, Perry is arguably the No. 1 prospect in the national Class of 2012, an explosive, multi-skilled talent with the ability to completely dominate the game on both ends of the floor.

This weekend the world will get to finally see what everyone in Middle America has been talking about as Perry takes part in the Boost Mobile Elite 24 game this Friday up at Rucker Park.

Playing against Class of 2010 standouts like Jared Sullinger and Tristan Thompson, who I got to see first hand for a week in France this summer, you’ll see why Perry was the only member of the Class of 2012 invited to any of the Nike Skills Academies.

