Meet The No. 1 Pick In The 2013 NBA Draft

At one time in his life, LeBron James was just simply LeBron James. Back when he was growing up in Akron, Ohio playing basketball at the local community center, without Sports Illustrated knocking on his front door and asking to put him on their cover, Bron was just a kid who loved to play basketball and happened to be pretty good at it. But the world we live in today is always looking for the Next Big Thing and sometimes they’re harder to find than others. Don’t worry though, I was able to find him in Wichita, Kansas and his name is Perry Ellis.
Back in Dime #49, I introduced the world to a 15-year old rising high school sophomore who has been rampaging across the basketball courts of the flatlands of Kansas for the past few years. At 6-8 and 210 pounds, Perry is arguably the No. 1 prospect in the national Class of 2012, an explosive, multi-skilled talent with the ability to completely dominate the game on both ends of the floor.
This weekend the world will get to finally see what everyone in Middle America has been talking about as Perry takes part in the Boost Mobile Elite 24 game this Friday up at Rucker Park.
Playing against Class of 2010 standouts like Jared Sullinger and Tristan Thompson, who I got to see first hand for a week in France this summer, you’ll see why Perry was the only member of the Class of 2012 invited to any of the Nike Skills Academies.
If you haven’t read the story yet, head over to HighSchoolHoop.com to learn more about Perry Ellis before the rest of the world starts talking this weekend.
i think andre drummond will be the number 1 pick in the 2013 draft scouts haved called him amare 2.0
Perry Ellis is white, nice try.
“…Bron was just a kid who (WHO SMOKED WEED AND) loved to play basketball and happened to be pretty good at it.” LOL.
I have family in Wichita and they say there isn’t any talent out there besides Ellis so it’s no surprise he’s dominating the courts. Makes me wonder if he’ll forego his junior/senior seasons in search of competition and money ala that one cat from San Diego.
…and nice name, btw. He’s not going to have a problem getting a sponsor for his clothing if and when he goes pro.
wow. time flies so fast. last year i simply started high school. and now i read this article of someone getting highly recruited when he graduates….dudes in MY GRADE! amazing. simply amazing.
fvk that jesse higgins class of 2012 GET AT ME 8) lol nah i aint gonna front perry the truth
We’d all be dead by then. Just kidding
Luigi was exited to read this news! But could he be NO.1 in 2013
His name alone is going to cause a rift in the hip hop/basketball/fashion time continum. Prepare for warp 8 Mr.Data…make it so!
We’ll see about that
You are going way overboard on Perry Ellis. He’s a nice player, but he’s a 6-7 power forward (check Nike’s official measurements) and was not the only 2012 kid at any of the skills academies (Dajuan Coleman was too).
I hope he is the next LeBron James. But, will we see an article discussing how much ridiculous pressure you put on the kid by writing something like that and how it made people look at him with whacked out expectations when he’s not the #1 pick in the draft?
There is plenty of talent in Wichita. It may not be a recruiting hotbed like some other places but there are plenty of kids that go on to play college and even professional ball . The quality of competition in the Wichita city league is probably not what he would face in some other places but the amount of kids they send to Division 1 colleges is pretty impressive .Perry is truly a special talent and he proved that all summer long against the top players in the country.
Perry Ellis is a Great Great Basketball Player and He is Going too makeA.! & i Want too make it to the WNBA too… SO PEOPLE LOOK OUT FOR “ROSHAIA WILSON” -ON THE VARSITY TEAM AS A FRESHMAN.? YEAHH THAT GOOD AT NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL..!!!!!!!!!!