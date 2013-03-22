Meet the Secret Weapon That Could Bounce Georgetown; Derrick Rose’s Return is Up to Someone Beyond Him

So how did you spend one of the greatest days of the sports year? There was wall-to-wall NCAA Tournament action from noon til past midnight on the East Coast and it seemed like more people than usual ditched work to disappear into bars to watch games (one of us even had a men’s league game at night where various members of the starting five showed up half in the bag â€“ it did not go well) … But before we really get into yesterday’s action, you may be interested in the image leading off today’s Smack. That would be a woman named Amanda Marcum, and she’s married to a head coach in the NCAA Tournament. Who has the juice to land someone like that? A coach from the Big East? ACC? Big 10? PAC 12? Nope, not even close. Try the Atlantic Sun. She’s the wife of Florida Gulf Coast head coach Andy Enfield. Besides Maxim, Marcum has been on the cover of Vogue, Elle and in Victoria’s Secret ads. This article joking (we think) refers to her as the secret weapon behind FGCU’s victory over Miami earlier in the year. Georgetown, you’ve been warned … Thursday kicked off with Michigan State/Valparaiso in the Spartans’ back yard of Auburn Hills. The Spartans started slowly (nerves?) but then morphed into the usual bunt-force trauma squad that they become every year at tourney time and exerted their will, beating Bryce Drew‘s squad by 11 … Nerves were evident in other games as well, even messing with various star players. In the Butler/Bucknell 6-11 matchup, the teams’ respective stars (Rotnei Clarke for Butler, Mike Muscala for Bucknell) combined for a total of three baskets in the first half. Muscala never really got it going, finishing with just nine points (he averaged almost 20 per game during the season), while Clarke finished with 17, including the dagger three to give Butler the W … How about the 14-3 upset of Harvard over New Mexico last night? As Doug Gottlieb pointed out at the end of the game (and Harvard’s first NCAA Tournament win ever), what makes that upset even more impressive is that it comes after the team’s co-captains were both dismissed from the team part way through the season amid a cheating scandal … Other notables from Day 1: Everybody’s super sleeper Belmont got smacked by Arizona, the likely overrated Gonzaga barely got by 16-seed Southern, and the criminally underrated 12-seed Oregon blasted Oklahoma State …

