Memphis Coach Lionel Hollins Forgets Jerryd Bayless’ Name

Honestly, Jerryd Bayless was one of the few Grizzlies who played somewhat decent during the Spurs’ blowout Game 1 win this afternoon. So we were rolling in the postgame presser when coach Lionel Hollins couldn’t remember his name.

To us — and maybe this is why Hollins had a hard time with his name — Bayless will still always be the evil baby Boozer.

via NBA Title Chase and @NBAMVP

