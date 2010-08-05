Memphis freshman star Will Barton ruled ineligible

Soon after Memphis freshman two-guard Will Barton left a cryptic message on his Twitter page, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that the 2010 Jordan Brand All-American had been ruled academically ineligible for his freshman season.
Barton, a 6-6 high-flyer from Baltimore who played his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, is expected to appeal the ruling. If it holds up, however, he can either stay in school, go overseas, or play in the D-League until the 2011 NBA Draft.
Barton may have been a one-and-done at Memphis anyway. He scored 20.8 points per game as a high school senior and was arguably the best two-guard in the Class of 2010. For video proof of Barton’s skill and to read more on this story, check out HighSchoolHoop.com.
how the hell do you get accepted and THEN ur academically ineligible b4 ur freshman yr even stars??
I was thinking the same thing as #1!
It is a conditional offer, condition being that you meet academic standards. Kind of like if you are hired to work and then flunk your drug test, no job!
The Tigers still have a nice recruiting class for 2010 with Joe Jackson, Jelan Kendrick, Tarik Black, and Charles Carmouche
Shitty story for the kid,
I gotta say, that Brandon Jennings route looks appealing. Balling in Madrid, Athens or Milan for a year, that can’t suck.
dumb. madrid athens or milan is no joke. Ok milan is haha they suck. You’ve gotta be realy strong to survive that kind of presure at a very young age. that kid in israel.. he’s a failure. D-leauge is easyer problem is that it’s a leauge full of chuckers and especialy as a young kid you’re not gonna get that respect from all of these guys who did big things in their careers and are also wanting a shot at a job in the big leauge.