Memphis freshman star Will Barton ruled ineligible

Soon after Memphis freshman two-guard Will Barton left a cryptic message on his Twitter page, the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported that the 2010 Jordan Brand All-American had been ruled academically ineligible for his freshman season.

Barton, a 6-6 high-flyer from Baltimore who played his senior year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, is expected to appeal the ruling. If it holds up, however, he can either stay in school, go overseas, or play in the D-League until the 2011 NBA Draft.

Barton may have been a one-and-done at Memphis anyway. He scored 20.8 points per game as a high school senior and was arguably the best two-guard in the Class of 2010. For video proof of Barton’s skill and to read more on this story, check out HighSchoolHoop.com.