The Memphis Grizzlies Have Fired Coach David Fizdale One Day After Benching Marc Gasol

11.27.17 5 months ago

Getty Image

The Grizzlies have lost eight games in a row to fall to 7-12 on the season, most recently losing to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as the wheels have come off after a hot early start in Memphis. In that loss to the Nets, Fizdale left star center Marc Gasol on the bench for the entire fourth quarter. Gasol was displeased with the decision, and voiced his frustrations after the game.

On Monday, Fizdale was fired, with assistant JB Bickerstaff taking over, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and USA Today’s Sam Amick.

Around The Web

TAGSDavid FizdaleMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP