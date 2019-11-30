The Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Is Week-To-Week With Back Spasms

Ja Morant has been the best rookie in the NBA so far this season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been electric for the Grizzlies, showcasing his impressive athleticism and playmaking on a nightly basis. Even though the team is 5-13 on the year, Morant is a major reason for optimism in Memphis.

For the next few weeks, though, the Grizzlies will be without Morant’s services. The team put out a release on Saturday evening announcing that the former Murray State standout is dealing with aggravated back spasms that began acting up on Monday night during the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. For now, he’ll be on the sideline, and he’s considered week-to-week.

The @memgrizz today provided a medical update on Ja Morant: pic.twitter.com/YP5OSfkVQe — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 30, 2019

Morant has averaged 18.6 points, 6.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. Memphis gave him the starting point guard role from day one, and despite the occasional bump in the road, he’s looked like a foundational piece alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. as the Grizzlies are trying to build in the post-Grit and Grind era. While the team has the steady hand of Tyus Jones to run the offense in his stead, and they can afford to be patient with his injury recovery, here’s to hoping Morant gets his body right and can return to the floor sooner rather than later.