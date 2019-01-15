Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the midst of a miserable stretch that’s seen them lose 14 of their last 18 games to fall to 19-23 on the season and 14th in the West, only ahead of the lowly Suns.

Last year, Memphis finished with the second worst record in the NBA, only to get the fourth pick of the draft — which it appears they nailed with Jaren Jackson Jr. The hope was that the return of Mike Conley Jr. as well as some additions in free agency would bring the team back into the playoff conversation after just one season in the tank. Early in the season, that appeared to be the case as their defense suffocated opponents and they looked to be among the West’s best eight teams.

Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case and with every loss Memphis has to start wondering whether the time to hit the reset button in full is coming. The idea had long been that as long as Conley and Marc Gasol were healthy, the Grizzlies could compete for a playoff spot, but that may no longer be the case and a pivot to a future-facing direction could be the best course of action in Memphis. Of course, that’s easier said than done and it’s never fun to tear things down, but it’s also not much fun to watch the Grizzlies as currently constructed either.

The biggest obstacles to a full-on rebuild are their three massive contracts for Gasol, Conley, and Chandler Parsons, who is away from the team right now as they reportedly work on a solution to end his time in Memphis officially. Conley’s contract is massive, but expires after next season and it’s not like he’s a guy that would be detrimental to your team as you shift towards a youth movement — if anything he could be a major help.