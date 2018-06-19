Who The Memphis Grizzlies Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

#2018 NBA Draft
06.19.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies finished 22-60 last season and the team is in an extremely weird position. On one hand, the Grizzlies owe more than $75 million to three players (Marc Gasol, Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons) for next season and, if Gasol were to opt in for 2019-2020, the same financial commitment would be owed for another campaign. On the other, Memphis seems to be coming around, at least tangentially, to the reality that they are not ready to compete on the highest level, and that means the consideration of forward-facing moves.

For a while, the Grizzlies have been toeing the line of a (very) top-heavy roster in a small market and, for good measure, the team is also going through machinations with regard to an ownership shift. The principals aren’t changing, at least for now, but Memphis has a big decision to make in the 2018 NBA Draft and that is magnified by the fact that the organization owes its 2019 first-round pick (albeit protected) to the Boston Celtics as part of a previously conceived trade.

The Grizzlies own the No. 4 and No. 32 picks in the upcoming class and, fortunately, this is a deep and talented draft. Still, this isn’t a situation akin to what is happening with other potentially rebuilding franchises in that, for now, the No. 4 pick is the asset for Memphis to make a big splash for the future. There are rumors that they want to pair that pick with Parsons to move his contract, but until that’s official, we’re operating under the assumption they make their pick.

Here are some options that would make sense for the Grizzlies at either of their draft positions.

