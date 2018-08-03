We’re at the point in the NBA calendar in which teams are letting fans know what their uniforms will look like heading into the upcoming season. We already know the Los Angeles Lakers will pay tribute to the Showtime era now that LeBron James is in town, and on Thursday, we got a look at the Memphis Grizzlies’ upcoming threads.

The team announced the news in a video on their Twitter account, which shows off the white, blue, and light blue uniforms you can expect to see them rock this year.