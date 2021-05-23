The Memphis Grizzlies rolled through the Western Conference play-in tournament, knocking off the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors to secure the 8-seed. Of course, that doesn’t mean their work is anywhere near done, and as a result, they have a date with the best team in the league.

Despite the fact that Donovan Mitchell has not played since tweaking his ankle in mid-April, the Utah Jazz have been nothing short of magnificent, getting the job done on both ends of the floor en route to securing the 1-seed in the Western Conference. Utah’s been good before, but never quite this good, and now, they have a chance to go on the sort of run that Salt Lake City has not seen since the late-90s, when John Stockton, Karl Malone, and co. made it to the NBA Finals.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 23; 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

Game 1 Betting Lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Series Prices: Jazz (-1250), Grizzlies (+700)

Spread: Jazz -8.5 (-110), Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)

Total: Over 216 (-113), Under 216 (-108)

Money Line: Jazz (-375), Grizzlies (+295)

Game 1 Player Scoring Props (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jonas Valanciunas O/U 17.5 points (Over -118/Under -108)

Kyle Anderson O/U 11.5 (-113/-113)

Ja Morant O/U 21.5 (-113/-113)

Rudy Gobert O/U 13.5 (-134/+105)

Donovan Mitchell O/U 27.5 (-113/-113)

Jaren Jackson Jr O/U 13.5 (-113/-113)

Bojan Bogdanović O/U 19.5 (-113/-113)

Mike Conley O/U 15.5 (-113/-113)

Royce O’Neale O/U 6.5 (-113/-113)

Dillon Brooks O/U 18.5 (-113/-113)