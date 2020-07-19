It’s tempting to say that the future is bright in Memphis. It’s more accurate to say that the future is now. With Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies have one of the most talented young duos in the NBA — not to mention a slew of intriguing prospects surrounding them — and they’re already showing more than just a few glimpses of what they’re capable of.

Prior to the shutdown, they were the prohibitive favorite to secure the eighth and final playoff spot in the West. And before Zion Williamson made his much-anticipated debut and proceeded to destroy everything in his path, Morant was the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year. With awards voting now encompassing only games played through March 11, the young point god should still be ahead of the pack.

The Grizzlies go as Morant goes, and as the 20-year-old sensation continues to discover his immense powers, their trajectory should remain on a steady incline. Playoff experience this early in a team’s development can grease the wheels on their growth and propel them into the upper echelon of the West sooner than we might’ve expected.

ROSTER

As of July 3, the Grizzlies were expected to bring a full roster to Orlando, according to head coach Taylor Jenkins.

Ja Morant

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dillon Brooks

Justise Winslow

Josh Jackson

Grayson Allen

Jonas Valunciunas

Brandon Clarke

Tyus Jones

Jontay Porter

Kyle Anderson

De’Anthony Melton

Anthony Tolliver

Gorgui Dieng

Yuta Watanabe (two-way contract)

John Konchar (two-way contract)

SCHEDULE

Fri. 7/31 POR 4:00 PM

Sun. 8/2 SAS 4:00 PM

Mon. 8/3 NOP 6:30 PM

Wed. 8/5 UTA 2:30 PM

Fri. 8/7 OKC 4:00 PM

Sun. 8/9 TOR 2:00 PM

Tue. 8/11 BOS 6:30 PM

Thu. 8/13 MIL TBD

STANDINGS

1. Los Angeles Lakers: 49-14

2. Los Angeles Clippers: 44-20 (5.5)

3. Denver Nuggets: 43-22 (7.0)

4. Utah Jazz: 41-23 (8.5)

5. OKC Thunder: 40-24 (9.5)

6. Houston Rockets: 40-24 (9.5)

7. Dallas Mavericks: 40-27 (11.0)

8. Memphis Grizzlies: 32-33 (18.0)

9. Portland Trail Blazers: 29-37 (21.5)

10. New Orleans Pelicans: 28-36 (21.5)

11. Sacramento Kings: 28-36 (21.5)

12. San Antonio Spurs: 27-36 (22.0)

13. Phoenix Suns: 26-39 (24.0)

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?/WHAT TO EXPECT

Securing a playoff berth is the No. 1 goal. If you ask a certain contingent of Grizzlies fans, the powers-that-be are conspiring against them in this endeavor, as they face one of the most difficult slates of any team in Orlando, along with the perception that many people would rather see Zion and the Pelicans or Damian Lillard and the Blazers in the postseason. For an up-and-coming squad like them, it will surely be an uphill battle, and there’s little margin for error. But doing so will be sweet vindication for a team with a perpetual chip on its shoulder, and it’ll send their confidence levels off the charts going into next season.

X-FACTOR

Recent addition Justise Winslow is the player who could swing things their way in Orlando. At 6’7, Winslow is a versatile wing and a tenacious defender, able to guard four positions and capable of logging time at the point to help spell Morant for key stretches. Last season in Miami, Winslow made significant progress as a playmaker with Goran Dragic injured for most of the year and shown hints at improved efficiency from behind the arc.