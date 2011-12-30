Metta World Peace On Name: “It’s Pretty Much Self-Explanatory”

If you’ve ever had the chance to talk with Ron Artest or Metta World Peace, you’re in for a treat. Always the most interesting man in the locker room, you know you’re going to get a real answer instead of a rehearsed one. But for some reason, the Lakers swingman has been mum on the reasoning behind his name change, until now.
“A lot of people ask me that. … It’s a question that I really don’t need to answer. If you look at what’s happening in the world, it’s pretty much self-explanatory. I think it’s something that was cool. I am a different type of person. I like to do things different and I always like to have fun. I like to entertain. At the same time, anytime I get a chance to get a good message across, I do that. I think it’s good for kids to see that all the stuff they see on the news that’s going on internationally, that people do want to change.”
Change seems to be the operative word for World Peace this season. Not only on the back of his jersey, but with his role on the Lakers. Mike Brown decided to bring him off the bench and have him lead the second unit after starting all 82 games in L.A. last season. In fact, until this year, World Peace had started every regular season game he played in since arriving in 2009. With the Lakers off to a 2-2 start, it’s going to be an uphill battle all season.
“I think we’ve just got to work hard,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of hard work and nothing’s going to be given to us. For the most part, it’s like starting from square one.”
I used to love Ron Artest when he was with chicago and Indiana, He was one bad man back in the day. He’s tough and mean and really good offensively and defensively, everybody’s scared of that dude, Now, he’s just an attention whore with declining skills. Bring back the malice in the palace Ron Artest.
People age, don’t hate.
Ron still good. Just a little slower. La still has a good squad they just don’t have the best squad anymore.
A lot of my (non-NBA fan) friends bust on Metta. “WTF is up with that name?”
I say, “It’s like Chad Ochocinco. Except that he’s not butchering another language (Ochenta y Cinco, dumbass), he’s not being totally selfish (naming himself after one of his own nicknames), and he’s promoting a worthy cause. So go f your NFL asses.”
I agree the MWP has turned into am attention whore and seriously doubt he would have changed his name if he played for a less popular team. But it hasnt effected his game or maybe it has and its actually improved now. Unlike Odom i dont mind the attention MWP is bringing to the lakers
Michael Jacko with the jersey number… and now changing his last name to “World Peace”… shit, this ain’t no Miss Universe pageant…
Ronron used to be bad and crazy. Now, he just might be gay and crazy.