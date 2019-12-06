Getty Image
DimeMag

Metta World Peace Wants The Knicks To Hire Him To Replace David Fizdale

TwitterAssociate Editor

The New York Knicks made a coaching change that had been speculated for some time on Friday afternoon. Following the worst start in franchise history, the front office decided to part ways with David Fizdale, who was hired at the start of the 2018-19 campaign and was given less than a year and a half at the helm in the Big Apple.

Finding a new head coach might end up being difficult, if only because the expectations in New York are awfully high and the front has shown that it’s more willing than most to make a change on the bench, even if the coach has been dealt a difficult hand. The good news, though, is that if the Knicks want to bring someone on board who wants the job despite all of this, a candidate has emerged.

Queens native and ex-Knick Metta World Peace took to Twitter following the news of Fizdale’s firing and let it be known that he wants to take on the task of bringing his hometown squad back to glory.

Metta took a moment to praise Fizdale for the job he did, then let it be known that he believes whomever gets the gig should know that the team’s fans aren’t as bad as their reputation.

On the subject of Knicks fans, Metta made it clear that he’d send a message to those who have ultra-high expectations for the franchise, then explained why he believes he’d do a good job even if he’s never been a head coach before.

As an added bonus, Metta listed the organizations he, someone who loves the game, wants to see win a ring. The Knicks are on it, but they aren’t No. 1.

New York will reportedly put assistant coach Mike Miller — no, not former sharpshooter Mike Miller — in charge in the interim, but considering its reputation, it has to get its next coach right and give them enough time to build. That might mean a first-time coach would be hard to justify, but if the Knicks decide that’s the direction they go in, at least they can take some solace in knowing there’s interest in the position.

