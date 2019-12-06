Metta World Peace Wants The Knicks To Hire Him To Replace David Fizdale

The New York Knicks made a coaching change that had been speculated for some time on Friday afternoon. Following the worst start in franchise history, the front office decided to part ways with David Fizdale, who was hired at the start of the 2018-19 campaign and was given less than a year and a half at the helm in the Big Apple.

Finding a new head coach might end up being difficult, if only because the expectations in New York are awfully high and the front has shown that it’s more willing than most to make a change on the bench, even if the coach has been dealt a difficult hand. The good news, though, is that if the Knicks want to bring someone on board who wants the job despite all of this, a candidate has emerged.

Queens native and ex-Knick Metta World Peace took to Twitter following the news of Fizdale’s firing and let it be known that he wants to take on the task of bringing his hometown squad back to glory.

If the @nyknicks is available, I definitely want to head coach there. I will absolutely bring that street mentality to the garden. Red brick , hard nose , let’s get it popping. QB . This would be epic for all people like me. Straight from the jungles to win a title in NYC. Blaat — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

Metta took a moment to praise Fizdale for the job he did, then let it be known that he believes whomever gets the gig should know that the team’s fans aren’t as bad as their reputation.

Actually. Wanna give a shoutout to coach fiz. Good job. Definitely deserved the opportunity. Whoever gets the @nyknicks , good luck. It’s one of the best jobs in sports. Block out the fans . They act hard , but really , they just want to win. They absolutely pose no pressure. — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

On the subject of Knicks fans, Metta made it clear that he’d send a message to those who have ultra-high expectations for the franchise, then explained why he believes he’d do a good job even if he’s never been a head coach before.

If I ever got the @nyknicks job , my first message would be direct to fans and media. It wouldn’t be nice.But I’m a straight shooter.Pinpoint straight. I’m not happy how you guys put pressure on every coach and star.Shut up and enjoy the game. Be supportive and let’s win a title — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

People can say I’m not ready. I tell them eat 50 rocks without water. I’m 40 years old. Caught in to triangle in my first year as a laker. Adjusted from averaging 22 points in playoffs with @HoustonRockets to 8points as a role player with @Lakers . This ball stuff is fun. Easy — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

As an added bonus, Metta listed the organizations he, someone who loves the game, wants to see win a ring. The Knicks are on it, but they aren’t No. 1.

Anyway, I have a couple teams I want to see win a title as a fan. No disrespect to the other teams at all.

I’m a fan of the @NBA .

1. Lakers

2. Pacers

3. Houston

4. Kings — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorld37) December 6, 2019

New York will reportedly put assistant coach Mike Miller — no, not former sharpshooter Mike Miller — in charge in the interim, but considering its reputation, it has to get its next coach right and give them enough time to build. That might mean a first-time coach would be hard to justify, but if the Knicks decide that’s the direction they go in, at least they can take some solace in knowing there’s interest in the position.