Metta World Peace’s Brother Lobs Bombs At Knicks On Twitter

Metta World Peace let the world know on Twitter today that his agent was working on a buyout from the Knicks. He has nothing but love for his hometown of New York and Knicks fans in general, but remained largely mum about the reasons he’s decided to seek a buyout. His brother, Daniel Artest, wasn’t so covert. Daniel Artest has been lobbing grenades at the Knicks organization on his own Twitter account, calling out coach Mike Woodson, the Knicks PR department, and the organization as a whole secure in the knowledge his brother is done in New York’s blue and orange.

First, here’s Metta:

Thank NYC for everything. Thanks for having me I will always be grateful… My agent is working on a buyout. No disrespect to the city Luv U — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) February 22, 2014

My agent just informed me this release could happen any hr now. I just want to say "Thanks for everything" — Metta World Peace (@MettaWorldPeace) February 22, 2014

Now here are some of Daniel Artest’s more inflammatory tweets, which have since been deleted, but which Allhiphop.com thankfully captured with a screenshot.

There were more including one where Daniel â€” who is a must follow at this point because he shoots straight from the hip â€” claims to have asked for $15K from the Knicks PR department to stop tweeting about the Knicks:

i love that @DMArtestQB tried to get em for 15 grand. that's the best part of all this. — Bomani Jones (@bomani_jones) February 22, 2014

Here are a few more, and the agreement from some â€” including New York Daily News scribe and noted thorn in the side of Knicks’ management, Frank Isola â€” for what Metta’s brother was spitting earlier today:

RT @DMArtestQB: I knew Knicks was bullshit when @NY_KnicksPR had me in office like. "Daniel. Ur tweets are a distraction." Please. — Doug Eberhardt (@ebehoops) February 22, 2014

So friggin true RT@DMArtestQB: @NY_KnicksPR & @nyknicks org should worry about winning and on floor product instead of what I'm tweeting… — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) February 22, 2014

*gets off flight… sees Daniel Artest's timeline … spits out Cran-Apple juice* — Chris Herring (@HerringWSJ) February 22, 2014

Daniel Artest is cracking us up this morning, and we hope Metta finds a solid team to join that can make the most out of what he has left in the tank.

