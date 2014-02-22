Metta World Peace’s Brother Lobs Bombs At Knicks On Twitter

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony #Twitter
02.22.14 4 years ago

Metta World Peace let the world know on Twitter today that his agent was working on a buyout from the Knicks. He has nothing but love for his hometown of New York and Knicks fans in general, but remained largely mum about the reasons he’s decided to seek a buyout. His brother, Daniel Artest, wasn’t so covert. Daniel Artest has been lobbing grenades at the Knicks organization on his own Twitter account, calling out coach Mike Woodson, the Knicks PR department, and the organization as a whole secure in the knowledge his brother is done in New York’s blue and orange.

First, here’s Metta:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Now here are some of Daniel Artest’s more inflammatory tweets, which have since been deleted, but which Allhiphop.com thankfully captured with a screenshot.

There were more including one where Daniel â€” who is a must follow at this point because he shoots straight from the hip â€” claims to have asked for $15K from the Knicks PR department to stop tweeting about the Knicks:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here are a few more, and the agreement from some â€” including New York Daily News scribe and noted thorn in the side of Knicks’ management, Frank Isola â€” for what Metta’s brother was spitting earlier today:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Daniel Artest is cracking us up this morning, and we hope Metta finds a solid team to join that can make the most out of what he has left in the tank.

Is Daniel Artest right?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony#Twitter
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDaniel ArtestJAMES DOLANmetta world peaceMIKE WOODSONNEW YORK KNICKSSmackTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP