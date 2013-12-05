Mexico City Arena Fire Forces Wolves – Spurs Cancellation

12.04.13 5 years ago

The NBA’s planned Spurs-Wolves game in Mexico City tonight hit a bit of a snag when a fire from an outside generator led to smoke billowing into the arena. Everyone has been evacuated from the stadium and the team buses have left because the NBA just cancelled the game.

The NBA released a statement about the postponement with both teams set to make up the game on a future off day in Minneapolis.

Just a few hours earlier, the arena had been clear.

And you know David Stern is pissed.

This stinks, but we’ll get an extra helping of the Spurs and ‘Wolves at the Target Center on some future date.

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
