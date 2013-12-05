Mexico City Arena Fire Forces Wolves – Spurs Cancellation

The NBA’s planned Spurs-Wolves game in Mexico City tonight hit a bit of a snag when a fire from an outside generator led to smoke billowing into the arena. Everyone has been evacuated from the stadium and the team buses have left because the NBA just cancelled the game.

The NBA released a statement about the postponement with both teams set to make up the game on a future off day in Minneapolis.

Tonight's @Spurs/@MNTimberwolves game has been postponed due to a generator malfunction which produced smoke inside Mexico City Arena. 1/2 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2013

The date for the rescheduled game, which will be played at Target Center in Minneapolis, will be announced at a later time. 2/2 — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2013

Just a few hours earlier, the arena had been clear.

Wolves Dancers going through a routine prior to tonight's game in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/b1IfJ9QPcE — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 4, 2013

And you know David Stern is pissed.

NBA official says D Stern really wants to play this game. Next update at 830 pm — Jerry Zgoda (@JerryZgoda) December 5, 2013

This stinks, but we’ll get an extra helping of the Spurs and ‘Wolves at the Target Center on some future date.

