miadidas TS Supernatural Commander – Josh Smith Player Exclusive

Josh Smith will have a simple message when he takes the court for tomorrow’s opening round game against the Bucks: Our Time! And J-Smoove will bring his message to the court in a custom pair of adidas TS Supernatural Commander shoes he designed on www.miadidas.com. Check ’em out after the jump.

Each round the Hawks advance, Smith will premiere a fresh pair on the court. You too can get in on the action and rep your favorite teams by visiting www.miadidas.com to design your own TS Supernatural shoe and personalize it with your own message and NBA team logo. Also, “Our Time, Our Team” t-shirts will be available at the official Hawks shop at Philips Arena in Atlanta.

Smith will also auction off signed pairs of his miadidas playoff shoe, with all proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. The auction will go live when the game tips off tomorrow at 5:30pm ET on http://auctions.nba.com/.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.