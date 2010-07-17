Miami adds another piece to the (championship?) puzzle

Surely you can understand why the Miami Heat have dominated so much of the NBA news coverage these days. More than just the LeBron hoopla, Miami is a big story because, well, we’ve never seen anything like this: A franchise trying to build a dynasty from scratch in one summer. Once he had D-Wade, LeBron and Bosh locked in (Chris Bosh might as well change his name to “And Bosh” from now on, ’cause only the first two guys will be switching spots on the marquee), Pat Riley had to set about building an entire rest of the team; it wasn’t like the ’07-08 Celtics where they had pieces in place before adding Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Miami had almost zero players under contract when they brought in the new Big Three … Yesterday’s notable signing was Joel Anthony, who got five years and $18 million from the Heat. Not bad for a guy who didn’t get drafted and doesn’t even really stand out when he plays for Team Canada … So now Miami has about five potential starting centers (six if you presume Juwan Howard will sign any day now), but still none of them have an immediate lead to be the starter. Udonis Haslem is short, Big Z is old and slow, Juwan is old, Dexter Pittman is chunky and green, Jarvis Varnado is skinny and green, and Anthony is short with zero offense. Honestly? Kwame Brown wouldn’t have been a bad pickup. He’s a legit 6-11, he’s young enough but has also been around the NBA block, and he’s not terrible if you just ask him to play D and rebound. Erick Dampier might have been a good option, too, since the Bobcats will almost certainly waive him and make his $13 million salary disappear … After losing out on J.J. Redick, the Bulls signed Ronnie Brewer to a 3-year, $12.5 million deal. In some ways, Brewer is better for Chicago anyway. He’s a potential lock-down defender and better athlete who can run alongside Derrick Rose and won’t be overmatched by bigger guards. He’s obviously not anywhere near the shooter Redick is, but Brewer can do a lot more things on the court … And Brewer supposedly only went to Chicago because the Celtics, who he’d been talking to, decided to bring back Nate Robinson for two years and $9 million. For a while it seemed Nate was one of those guys destined to play for terrible teams his whole career — and have fun doing it so long as he got his touches — but he proved he can do big thing for a winning squad … Speaking of guys with a ridiculous amount of tattoos, Denver is dominating the competition for Most Overall Tats By An NBA Team by signing Al Harrington. The Knicks were taking the crown for a minute when they had Nate, Eddy Curry, Larry Hughes, Q-Rich and those guys, but Denver now has ‘Melo, J.R. Smith, K-Mart, Chauncey, Birdman and Harrington. And we heard the Nuggets are letting Wiz Khalifa play for their summer league squad … John Wall was in action in the Vegas last night, dropping 31 points (10-23 FG, 10-13 FT) on the Hornets, catching an alley-oop dunk off the glass in transition, and assisting Lester Hudson‘s game-winner to beat the buzzer. But Mo Ager also had 23 points for the losers, so remember, it’s just summer league … Greg Monroe put up 27 points and 14 rebounds in Detroit’s loss to New York; J.J. Hickson had 21 points in Cleveland’s win over Chicago; Larry Sanders had 14 points, 8 boards and 5 blocks in Milwaukee’s loss to Miami; DeMarcus Cousins put up 16 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento’s loss to Toronto, but he also had 10 fouls and six turnovers; and in a truly epic battle of the titans, Hasheem Thabeet went for 6 points, 8 boards, 3 blocks and 8 fouls while pitted against Patrick O’Bryant, who finished with 11 points, 6 boards, 4 blocks and 7 fouls in Minnesota’s win over Memphis … Not long after we mentioned on Dime’s Twitter page that Cousins is becoming a popular Rookie of the Year pick in the office, one of ours boys in Vegas wrote us, “I saw DeMarcus Cousins chillin at 3:30am in Vegas last night. Might want to factor that into your ROY prediction.” Duly noted … We’re out like Pat O’Bryant …