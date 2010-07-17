Miami adds another piece to the (championship?) puzzle

Surely you can understand why the Miami Heat have dominated so much of the NBA news coverage these days. More than just the LeBron hoopla, Miami is a big story because, well, we’ve never seen anything like this: A franchise trying to build a dynasty from scratch in one summer. Once he had D-Wade, LeBron and Bosh locked in (Chris Bosh might as well change his name to “And Bosh” from now on, ’cause only the first two guys will be switching spots on the marquee), Pat Riley had to set about building an entire rest of the team; it wasn’t like the ’07-08 Celtics where they had pieces in place before adding Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett. Miami had almost zero players under contract when they brought in the new Big Three … Yesterday’s notable signing was Joel Anthony, who got five years and $18 million from the Heat. Not bad for a guy who didn’t get drafted and doesn’t even really stand out when he plays for Team Canada … So now Miami has about five potential starting centers (six if you presume Juwan Howard will sign any day now), but still none of them have an immediate lead to be the starter. Udonis Haslem is short, Big Z is old and slow, Juwan is old, Dexter Pittman is chunky and green, Jarvis Varnado is skinny and green, and Anthony is short with zero offense. Honestly? Kwame Brown wouldn’t have been a bad pickup. He’s a legit 6-11, he’s young enough but has also been around the NBA block, and he’s not terrible if you just ask him to play D and rebound. Erick Dampier might have been a good option, too, since the Bobcats will almost certainly waive him and make his $13 million salary disappear … After losing out on J.J. Redick, the Bulls signed Ronnie Brewer to a 3-year, $12.5 million deal. In some ways, Brewer is better for Chicago anyway. He’s a potential lock-down defender and better athlete who can run alongside Derrick Rose and won’t be overmatched by bigger guards. He’s obviously not anywhere near the shooter Redick is, but Brewer can do a lot more things on the court … And Brewer supposedly only went to Chicago because the Celtics, who he’d been talking to, decided to bring back Nate Robinson for two years and $9 million. For a while it seemed Nate was one of those guys destined to play for terrible teams his whole career — and have fun doing it so long as he got his touches — but he proved he can do big thing for a winning squad … Speaking of guys with a ridiculous amount of tattoos, Denver is dominating the competition for Most Overall Tats By An NBA Team by signing Al Harrington. The Knicks were taking the crown for a minute when they had Nate, Eddy Curry, Larry Hughes, Q-Rich and those guys, but Denver now has ‘Melo, J.R. Smith, K-Mart, Chauncey, Birdman and Harrington. And we heard the Nuggets are letting Wiz Khalifa play for their summer league squad … John Wall was in action in the Vegas last night, dropping 31 points (10-23 FG, 10-13 FT) on the Hornets, catching an alley-oop dunk off the glass in transition, and assisting Lester Hudson‘s game-winner to beat the buzzer. But Mo Ager also had 23 points for the losers, so remember, it’s just summer league … Greg Monroe put up 27 points and 14 rebounds in Detroit’s loss to New York; J.J. Hickson had 21 points in Cleveland’s win over Chicago; Larry Sanders had 14 points, 8 boards and 5 blocks in Milwaukee’s loss to Miami; DeMarcus Cousins put up 16 points and 12 rebounds in Sacramento’s loss to Toronto, but he also had 10 fouls and six turnovers; and in a truly epic battle of the titans, Hasheem Thabeet went for 6 points, 8 boards, 3 blocks and 8 fouls while pitted against Patrick O’Bryant, who finished with 11 points, 6 boards, 4 blocks and 7 fouls in Minnesota’s win over Memphis … Not long after we mentioned on Dime’s Twitter page that Cousins is becoming a popular Rookie of the Year pick in the office, one of ours boys in Vegas wrote us, “I saw DeMarcus Cousins chillin at 3:30am in Vegas last night. Might want to factor that into your ROY prediction.” Duly noted … We’re out like Pat O’Bryant …
I had no idea O’Bryant (how many players with that last name get drafted anyway) was still in the league. I thought Dampier re-uped with Charlotte though?
Miami needs Eddie House and Eric Dampier.
Miami needs K. Dooling. And thats it. Even I can play center with that team.
Okay so Miami went from lacking a center to being overrun with shit ones? Well with DLC, you only really need someone tall and Juwan, Big Z and Joel fit that.
Now they just need some shooting and more legit perimeter back ups and they may have a shot.
Thabeet kills me, I defend the guy to death but come on. At least get SOME offensive game, if Hickson dropping 25 per game you at least need 12. Your effing 7’3 man. YOU WERE THE NUMBER 2 PICK.
ANd Wall is straight ice on the FT line, and he’s got CRAZY quickness. He’s gonna be the most up and down rookie in a looong time. Gonna go from near triple double one day to going 3-14 another night. STILL needs a J.
Cousins is really going to be something special in the league. Maybe a top 3 center in like 2 years.
Cousins will be the best center out West in 2 yrs., the man has a face up game and back to the basket game. Only thing is he is a little short, somewhat slow and plays below the rim. But the long arms and big body will help him create shots. He already got more offense moves than Bynum, Oden and Kaman. Only one better than him out west is Yao.
Brewer chose Chicago over Boston because he was guaranteed a starting spot, not because Nate was brought back. Get yo shit together.
Hey Dime. What’s up with being on McAfee’s hitlist? Ditch that CMN, Complex nonsense or whatever it is that’s getting you guys marked all the time right now.
Hahah this is how I can tell who writes the Smack. Ronnie Brewer < Redick
cosign with mSquared808
What is up with that, I think one of your ads really is fucking up the website
yes dime everytime O go to ur page at work my A/v pops up and says ur site is infected… FIX THAT SHIT NOW..j/k put yea handle that
buy a Mac boys…
It’s YOUNG KHALIFA MAN!
ayeeee love the wiz khalifa shout out
Taylor Gang Or Die!
It’s a little early to be talking about Cousins as the next great center. People were talking the same way about Eddy Curry a few years back. I see a lot similarities between them. It remains to be seen which path Cousins will take.
It looks like today is criticize Dimemag day, so I guess I’ll join in:
1. Co-sign about the annoying ads. It’s gone now, but when they had that red banner at the top, if you even grazed it with your cursor your whole browser got taken over by the ad. And the little toolbar on the bottom is useless and irritating. I know you can minimize it, but that’s not the point. I know yall gotta pay the bills, so keep the annoying ads coming, but maybe show your advertisers some of this consumer feedback.
2. What’s the the grammar errors lately? “For a while it seemed Nate was one of those guys destined to play for terrible teams his whole career â€” and have fun doing it so long as he got his touches â€” but he proved he can do big thing for a winning squad.” Anyone see the error in this? I know it’s minor, but when new readers stop by and read Smack for the first time and see elementary errors like that, it makes Dimemag look amateurish.
3. Sorry for the bitching. I just wanna see Dimemag become more legit. So legit, in fact, that they will never be able to quit being legit.
they don’t need eddie hoouse, eddie house needs the Heat. Eric Dampier on the other hand its a wrap they get him. The Lakers wouldnt be able to outscore them or outrebound them.
ok ur gunna go in detail into the marquee match up and drop the stats for patty o’bryant vs hasheem thabeet but you do not once mention anyone from the knicks summer league??even after a win???damn…dime desperately wants to be like espn so they even start hatin on the knicks like them too…its a fuckin shame…if jebron lames went there it woulda been a slurp parade all over ther world for ny
@ s.bucketz
The Knicks suck bro, BADLY. No need to bring everyones day down by mentioning them.
Dimemag is completely over run with malware and virus, come on guys
@ stunnaboy09
what have patrick o’bryant and hasheem thabeet done to warrant being mentioned over one player from the knicks IN A WIN…i understand if you don’t highlight any1 from the losing team unless its a good stat line.but this is turrible…no love for TD,Bully,Landry Fields or Jerome “the Giant Jamaican” Jordan…
go feed from the teet of espn
@s.buchetz
I hate ESPN as much as you, but even in the bashing the NY teams they are still technically giving them coverage.
And I kinda feel bad my “Knicks suck” jokes may run its course this season, the Knicks may actually do well if they can brainwash Amare into rebounding.
Out of the 4 guys you mentioned only Larry Fields is going to do anything worthwhile in the league so why bother?
once again…the knicks really suck. they drafted fucking andy rautins and landry fields over lance stephenson, enough said
Half of Utah’s team is going to Chicago, wtf.
landry fields > lance stephenson all day
don’t forget Ranaldo Freakin’ Balkman – perennial All-Star
Renaldo Balkman- Taken 20th
Rajon Rondo- Taken 21th
Gotta love the Knicks
I think the Heat are pretty much unbeatable right now. D Wayde and Lebron is going to be crazy, if they mesh they have the NBA title secured I think..
@15. Co-fucking-sign!