Boston College had been the surprise of the ACC men’s basketball tournament through the first two days, having beaten Pitt and Wake Forest (potentially knocking the Deacs out of the NCAA Tournament in the process) to earn a quarterfinals appearance and a date with Miami (FL) on Thursday afternoon in Brooklyn.

Like on Wednesday against Wake, Boston College simply would not go away and managed to force overtime for the second straight game thanks to a Jaeden Zackery three in the final 30 seconds.

In the overtime period, neither team could take control, with the two teams scoring just 4 points each with under 10 seconds to play, with Boston College seemingly in control as they had the ball with the clock winding down. However, after a BC jumper came up short, Miami was able to push the ball the length of the floor, with Charlie Moore finding Jordan Miller behind the defense for a buzzer-beating layup to save the Hurricanes ACC Tournament dreams — and all but lock up an NCAA bid.

Miami was likely in the field of 68 no matter what, but a loss to a 13-20 Boston College team would’ve brought at least some doubt into the next few days for the Hurricanes and they can now breathe a bit easier going into a massive semifinal matchup with Duke. As for the Eagles, their brief dalliance with being an ACC Cinderella comes to an end, but they provided some tremendous drama in their three games at the Barclays Center and pick up a little positive momentum going into the offseason.